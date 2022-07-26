Scottish cities compete to host Eurovision Song Contest
By Katy Scott
BBC Scotland news website
- Published
Glasgow and Aberdeen are submitting bids to host the Eurovision Song Contest next year.
Organisers decided the contest could not be held in winning country Ukraine due to the ongoing war with Russia.
Kyiv's sister city Edinburgh is also considering submitting a bid, with council leader Cammy Day saying Edinburgh would be a "fitting host."
The UK, which has hosted Eurovision eight times, was chosen after Sam Ryder came second in this year's contest.
Scotland last hosted the competition 50 years ago in Edinburgh's Usher Hall.
Several other UK cities including London, Manchester and Sheffield have also expressed an interest in hosting.
What do the councils say?
Edinburgh City Council leader Cammy Day said the council would look at all the options and make a decision on whether to make a bid as soon as it could.
He added that, as Kyiv's sister city and new home to many thousands of Ukrainians, Edinburgh would be a "fitting host".
A Glasgow Council spokeswoman said officials had "been working hard on our bid" since the UK became a possibility and the city would be "the safest of safe pairs of hands."
She added that Glasgow met "all the technical requirements, and we know Glaswegians are desperate to welcome the world with open arms."
An Aberdeen Council spokeswoman said the city had a track record of delivering "major international events" and it would provide "a major boost to the Aberdeen and Scottish economies."
She said the council would look at the next steps of the shortlisting process.
The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has said the host venue should accommodate about 10,000 spectators, be within easy reach of an international airport and have enough hotel accommodation for at least 2,000 delegates and journalists.
The UK has previously stood in for countries who could not host the competition in the past, including the Netherlands and France in the 1960s.
'Rich history of big events'
Former winners have also suggested cities, with Lulu pitching her home town of Glasgow and Cheryl Baker of Buck's Fizz suggesting Cardiff.
Katrina Leskanich, who won the song contest with her band Katrina and the Waves in 1997, said Manchester would be "at the top of my list".
William Lee Adams is the founder of the world's biggest Eurovision blog called WiWiBlog.
He said: "The UK has tonnes of venues and a rich history of hosting big events like this.
"This is not just a one-night event - they need the venue for six weeks to load in, load out.
"You have tens of thousands of visitors coming, not just for the final but for the two weeks before.
"So in terms of the possible incoming revenue, you can make money off this and there's also a long-term branding opportunity - particularly if a city is lesser known.
"It's an opportunity for countries to promote themselves both internationally and also domestically."
'Unity with Europe'
However, emeritus professor of planned events at Edinburgh University, Joe Goldblatt, said there was "no historic evidence" of long-term economic boosts to Eurovision host cities.
He said: "The benefits are the unity of Europe, similar to the Olympic Games.
@Eurovision? Challenge Accepted. 🇬🇧🇺🇦— P&J Live (@PandJLive) July 25, 2022
May the best team win. 🎉#Aberdeen#PandJLive #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/YNaSoaStOo
"Scotland wishes to re-join the European Union if it becomes an independent country and therefore there is that opportunity of promoting our unity with Europe.
"There is the opportunity of promoting branding with other European nations, the branding of our host city of Edinburgh, Glasgow or Aberdeen and then there are economic impacts - but they're usually short term.
"The economic impacts that have been measured in other cities range from £3m to about £10m.
"But the cost of hosting the event ranges from £10m to - in Moscow - it was over £40m."
Cities will also have to spend money on their initial bid to host.
Prof Goldblatt said: "It varies based upon the consulting process, but it will be several million pounds to be able to submit an effective bid."