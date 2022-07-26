Council workers in Scotland vote for strike action
- Published
Thousands of council workers across Scotland have voted to take industrial action after rejecting a pay offer of 2%.
Staff at schools, nurseries and waste and recycling centres throughout the country took part in the strike ballot.
It was the largest strike ballot among council workers in more than a decade, the Unison union said.
Nine local authority branches exceeded the required 50% turnout threshold required by the Trade Union Act.
Unison's Johanna Baxter said: "Cosla leaders meet on Friday and must put an improved offer on the table if we are to avoid large-scale disruption to council services across Scotland.
"Council workers south of the border yesterday were offered a flat rate uplift of £1925, which for those on the lowest pay equates to a 10.5% increase. You have to wonder why council workers north of the border have only been offered a measly 2% increase when the cost of living continues to spiral.
"Unison have been calling for a flat rate payment to help those on lower incomes. Most council workers earn less than £25k per year."
The Unison, Unite and GMB unions had urged members to vote to strike after Finance Minister Kate Forbes refused an offer of "last-ditch talks".
The unions said they had called for a summit with Ms Forbes and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon in a bid to avoid strike action.
Ms Forbes wrote to Unison last month and said "it would not be appropriate to interfere in these negotiations, given their devolved nature" and "respectfully declined" a meeting proposed by Cosla, the local authority body.
Unison said it intended to shut schools across Scotland when children return after the school summer break in August.
The unions also said strike action could leave waste "piling up in the streets" if workers did not get a pay increase of more than the "miserly" 2% that was currently being offered.
A Scottish government spokesman said: "Pay settlements for council workers - excluding teachers - are a matter for Cosla and are determined through negotiations at the Scottish Joint Committee (SJC).
"As it is not a member of the SJC, the Scottish government cannot directly intervene in pay negotiations, which are for the trade unions to negotiate with Cosla.
"The Scottish government urges all parties to continue dialogue and seek a resolution which avoids industrial action."