Cricket Scotland inquiry hears 448 examples of racism
- Published
An independent review into allegations of racism in Scottish cricket has found the governance and leadership of the sport to be institutionally racist.
It also found that those who did raise issues were ignored or side-lined and a culture of "racially aggravated micro-aggression" was allowed to develop.
The review highlighted 448 examples that demonstrated institutional racism.
It was commissioned by Sportscotland after a number of allegations were made last year.
An anonymous survey was carried out as part of the review, with 62% of those who responded saying they had experienced, seen or had reported to them incidents of racism, inequalities or discrimination.
Equality and diversity group Plan4Sport, which carried out the review for funding body Sportscotland, found:
- A lack of any equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) or anti-racist training in place for board, staff, volunteers, players, coaches or umpires;
- No consistent mechanism or process for handling racist incidents;
- A lack of diversity from board level to coaching;
- Lack of transparency in the selection process in the talent pathway and the absence of a single uniform approach to selection.
The entire Cricket Scotland board resigned on Sunday, ahead of the report's publication, in response to the findings and recommendations from the review.
As a result of the findings, the operations of Cricket Scotland has been placed in special measures, which means Sportscotland has effectively taken control until October 2023.
A new Cricket Scotland board must be in place by September 2022 and consist of 40% male and 40% female, with at least 25% from an ethnic minority.
Special measures are also being placed on the Western District Cricket Union, which has a temporary suspension from managing their own disciplinary matters, and must complete an independent review into its governance by the end of September.
Concerns referred to police
Almost 1,000 people give evidence in the inquiry commissioned following allegations - some made by all-time leading wicket-taker Majid Haq - of racism and discrimination.
Mr Haq represented Scotland on more than 200 occasions but did not play again after being sent home from the 2015 World Cup. At the time he hinted he felt victimised on grounds of race.
A total of 68 concerns raised during the review were referred for further inquiry, some to Police Scotland. They related to 31 allegations of racism against 15 different people, two clubs and one regional association.
One incident reported to the police has already led to a person appearing in court.
Plan4Sport, which was commissioned to carry out the review, said its "view was clear" that the "governance and leadership practices of Cricket Scotland have been institutionally racist"
The body's director Louise Tideswell said that her team had seen bravery from "so many people" who had come forward to share stories that had "clearly impacted on their lives".
She added: "People who have loved cricket and, despite the many knockbacks, continued to try and make progress, umpires who committed so many hours even though promotion never came, and players who saw or heard racism and hostility, but kept coming back to play."
Ms Tideswell said that by failing to see problems, the leadership of the organisation"enabled a culture of racially aggravated micro-aggressions to develop".
However, she pointed out that there were "many outstanding clubs and individuals" delivering local programmes..
Sportscotland, which is run on Scottish government and National Lottery funding, provided more than £500,000 to Cricket Scotland between 2019 and 2020.
It previously pledged to provide follow-up support to those who discuss their experiences of racism as part of the review.
Stewart Harris, chief executive of Sportscotland, said the findings were "deeply concerning and in some cases shocking" and praised the bravery of participants who came forward.