Cricket Scotland found to be institutionally racist
- Published
An independent review into allegations of racism in Scottish cricket has found the governance and leadership of the sport to be institutionally racist.
It also found that those who did raise issues were ignored or side-lined and a culture of "racially aggravated micro-aggression" was allowed to develop.
The review highlighted 448 examples that demonstrated institutional racism.
It was commissioned by Sportscotland after a number of allegations were made last year.
An anonymous survey was carried out as part of the review, with 62% of those who responded saying they had experienced, seen or had reported to them incidents of racism, inequalities or discrimination.
Equality and diversity group Plan4Sport, which carried out the review for funding body Sportscotland, found:
- A lack of any equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) or anti-racist training in place for board, staff, volunteers, players, coaches or umpires;
- No consistent mechanism or process for handling racist incidents;
- A lack of diversity from board level to coaching;
- Lack of transparency in the selection process in the talent pathway and the absence of a single uniform approach to selection.
The entire Cricket Scotland board resigned on Sunday, ahead of the report's publication, in response to the findings and recommendations from the review.
As a result of the findings, the operations of Cricket Scotland have been effectively taken over by Sportscotland until October 2023.
A new Cricket Scotland board must be in place by September 2022 and consist of 40% male and 40% female, with at least 25% from an ethnic minority.