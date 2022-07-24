Scotland's papers: Fire service meltdown and Sunak would cap refugees

Scotland's papers: Fire service meltdown and Sunak would cap refugeesPublished15 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Herald on Sunday leads with a warning from the National Fire Brigades Union that lives are being put at risk due to the hundreds of jobs lost in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service over the last 10 years. The paper says the fire service will see real term cuts over the next five years which could mean a further reduction in the workforce.Image caption, The Sunday Telegraph reports that Conservative leadership hopeful Rishi Sunak is promising to introduce a cap on refugee numbers if he becomes prime minister. The paper says it's an attempt to "woo" the right of the party. Elsewhere, the paper carries a picture of Boris Johnson throwing a mock grenade, with the wry caption "parting gesture".Image caption, The National leads with claims from the SNP that the current Tory leadership races is veering further to the right, which the party says poses a "Thatcher threat" to Scotland. The paper quotes SNP MP Ian Blackford saying Scotland still "bears the scars" of the policies of Margaret Thatcher's time as prime minister.Image caption, Boris Johnson has written in the Daily Express, saying he has "fought some of the hardest yards in modern political history". The paper describes it as a "full-throttle defence" of his government, after he announced earlier this month that he was stepping down as Conservative leader.Image caption, The Scottish Mail on Sunday splashes criticism of the SNP's plans to house Ukrainian refugees on board a cruise ship, as it has heard a similar scheme in Estonia resulted in "grim and unsuitable" conditions. Campaigners have told their counterparts in Scotland the accommodation on offer is "more cramped than a prison", the paper says.Image caption, The Sunday Times says nearly a fifth of GPs work an average of only 26 hours a week as half of all patients struggle to get through to their family doctor, data suggests. The paper says many now do other work including research and private work, as a senior GP says the job is "no longer doable full-time".Image caption, The chief executive of Strathclyde Partnership for Transport (SPT) has called for a crackdown on anti-social behaviour on trains and buses, reports Scotland on Sunday. Valerie Davidson describes disruption to subway services and damage to bus stations as a result of the "post-Covid bounce in anti-social behaviour", the paper says.Image caption, The Sunday Post leads with the Ministry of Defence selling off more than half its land in Scotland in the last 24 months. The paper says the number of regular armed forces personnel has been cut by almost 10%, which it calls a "secret retreat".Image caption, And the Scottish Sun on Sunday leads with a threat to former gangster Paul Ferris, which police informed him of during a live Q&A event in Glasgow.Related Internet LinksThe HeraldDaily RecordThe ScotsmanThe Scottish SunThe NationalScottish Daily MailScottish Daily ExpressThe Press & JournalThe CourierSunday HeraldScotland on SundaySunday MailSunday PostScottish Sunday ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.