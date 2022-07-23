Monkeypox: Fifty-four cases confirmed in Scotland
Scotland's health secretary has described the worldwide monkeypox outbreak as "concerning" after the World Health Organisation declared a global health emergency.
However Humza Yousaf said the Scottish government and Public Health Scotland (PHS) had been working "for many months" on its response to the virus.
There have been 54 confirmed cases in Scotland since May 23.
That includes three new cases recorded since Monday.
They are among 2,208 confirmed cases in the UK.
Most are in men who are gay, bisexual or have sex with men. They are also linked to recent travel to London or Europe.
Vaccinations are being offered to some men at higher risk of exposure to the infection and a small number of healthcare workers in high risk settings.
Reacting to the decision of the WHO to issue its highest alert, the health secretary urged anyone with concerns to contact their GP or sexual health clinic.
In a tweet, he said: "While concerning, ScotGovt & PHS been working for many months on 4 Nations basis on our Monkeypox response."
"If you're concerned about possible exposure/symptoms, contact your GP or sexual health clinic if appropriate," he added.
Public Health Scotland has said it is "generally a mild self-limiting illness" and most people recover within a few weeks.
Close contacts of people with the virus no longer need to isolate at home if they don't have symptoms.
Dr Nick Phin, medical director at Public Health Scotland, said they know monkeypox is predominantly being spread through close skin-to-skin activity.
"The incubation period for monkeypox however is up to 21 days, so if you are aware that you are a close contact of someone who has tested positive, please do take additional precautions during this time," he said.
"These include avoiding close skin-to-skin contact with others, such as hugging, kissing, or sexual contact, even if you don't have any symptoms.
"If you do develop symptoms, you should self-isolate immediately and contact your GP or local sexual health clinic."
More than 16,000 cases of monkeypox have been reported in 75 countries, according to WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanon Ghebreyesus.
He said there had been five deaths as a result of the outbreak.
There are two other health emergencies at present - the coronavirus pandemic and the continuing effort to eradicate polio.
What are the symptoms of monkeypox?
Initial symptoms include fever, headaches, swellings, back pain, aching muscles.
Once the fever breaks a rash can develop, often beginning on the face, then spreading to other parts of the body, most commonly the palms of the hands and soles of the feet.
The rash, which can be extremely itchy or painful, changes and goes through different stages before finally forming a scab, which later falls off. The lesions can cause scarring.
The infection usually clears up on its own and lasts between 14 and 21 days.