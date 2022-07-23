Scots cricket institutionally racist, review finds
A review into racism in Scottish cricket is expected to say there is evidence of institutional racism within the game.
The independent investigation was commissioned by SportScotland last year and is due to be published on Monday.
It follows allegations - some made by all-time leading wicket-taker Majid Haq - of racism and discrimination.
During the review a number of referrals and allegations were passed to Police Scotland.
It was carried out by equality and diversity specialists Plan4Sport.
An interim report, released in April, revealed that more than 200 people had come forward to give evidence.
Cricket Scotland said it would work to implement any recommendations made as part of the review.
It is understood SportScotland is extremely concerned by the review's findings and will keep all options on the table, including the withdrawal of funding to Cricket Scotland.
It provided more than £500,000 to Cricket Scotland between 2019 and 2020.
Majid Haq revealed last year that he had suffered abuse in his career.
He represented Scotland on more than 200 occasions but did not play again after being sent home from the 2015 World Cup. At the time he hinted he felt victimised on grounds of race.
"As an ethic minority cricketer, you need to perform twice as well as a white counterpart to get the same opportunities," he told BBC Scotland in November.
He spoke out after former Yorkshire player Azeen Rafiq told MPs that English cricket was "institutionally" racist.
His testimony led to changes in Yorkshire's leadership, Headingly being temporarily stripped of hosting international matches, and the England and Wales Cricket Board putting together a 12-point plan to tackle racism in the game.