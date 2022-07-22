Covid in Scotland: Virus cases increase for seventh week in a row
- Published
One in 15 people in Scotland were estimated to have Covid last week as cases increased for the seventh week in a row.
The Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated that 340,900 people would have tested positive for the virus in the week ending 14 July.
This was a slight increase from one in 16 the previous week, the ONS said.
Cases are also continuing to increase in England, where one in 17 people were estimated to have the virus last week.
But the figure for Wales remained the same - one in 17 - while there was an improvement in Northern Ireland from one in 17 to one in 20.
The figures were published in the latest ONS Coronavirus Infection Survey.
On Wednesday it emerged an average of 1,770 people in Scottish hospitals had the virus last week - an increase of 6.1% on the previous week, according to Public Health Scotland.
It is not known how many were being treated for Covid, or how many were receiving treatment for other conditions.
The new PHS Covid-19 statistical report, published on Wednesday now quotes the ONS figure for case numbers rather than its usual figure for reported cases.
The ONS sampling is considered a better indicator than the PHS data as so few people are now reporting test results.
Meanwhile, the latest National Record of Scotland (NRS) data revealed that as of 17 July there have been a total of 15,179 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.
The number for last week, 82, was the same as the previous week.
Last week it was confirmed everyone over the age of 50 would be offered an additional Covid booster jab in the autumn.
Other groups of people at higher risk from the virus will also be given another dose of the vaccine to boost their immunity.
They include care home residents and staff, frontline health workers, carers and people with some health conditions.
Earlier Prof Rowland Kao, of the University of Edinburgh, said the numbers appeared to be declining.
The epidemiologist told BBC Radio's Good Morning Scotland programme: "Hospitalisations and deaths should follow that but we are in the middle of the summer and we still have concerns that, come the winter time, that it could rise again for a combination of reasons."
Prof Kao said variants have arisen on a "worryingly frequent basis" and he also highlighted the significance of "declining immunity" as the number of people getting vaccinated was lower than it was before.
He added: "Overall, the number of people who are getting seriously infected is far lower compared to the number being infected. But it is still substantial and there is still quite a number of people who are getting serious illness, including long Covid, who have no obvious reason why that is occurring so we need to be aware of that."
Going forward, Prof Kao said he believed there would be nothing like the level of infections that have been seen in the past as people have more immunity.
But he said it could be a rocky road as other infections, such as flu and RSV, will put the NHS under strain in the winter.
He said: "We might expect to see some additional restrictions.
"It is highly unlikely that we would see anything like we saw in the first wave."