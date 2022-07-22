Dad killed by driver in Father's Day crash in Monifieth
A dad was killed by a dangerous driver shortly after a family gathering on Father's Day, a court has heard.
Peter Macmillan's car was hit by a Renault Clio driven at excessive speed by Stuart Matchett, 44, in Monifieth, Angus, in June 2020.
Mr Macmillan, 52, died two days later in Ninewells Hospital, Dundee.
The High Court in Edinburgh was told Matchett showed "little remorse". He admitted death by dangerous driving and will be sentenced next month.
The court heard that Mr Macmillan, who was married with a 17-year-old son, was driving a junction at Bank Street in Monifieth.
Witnesses saw Matchett's black Renault Clio overtaking cars while on the wrong side of the road.
'Death wish'
Prosecutor Alex Prentice QC said: "They saw the Clio collide with Mr Macmillan's vehicle striking it on the driver's side.
"Several other eyewitnesses all said that the accused's vehicle was travelling at excessive speed.
"One witness said that the car was going so fast it was like he had a death wish."
The court was told that Matchett continued to drive his badly damaged car. He eventually stopped further down the road and walked back, asking if anyone had seen the driver.
When a witness asked Matchett, "Was it not you?" he said no, before walking off.
'Little remorse'
Matchett was later traced by police to his mother's house.
Mr Prentice said: "She appeared upset and immediately informed officers that she was concerned as the accused had left their home earlier that day in his motor vehicle but had returned on foot.
"At this point the accused told his mother to be quiet and denied owning a car."
Matchett denied any knowledge of what had happened or ever having driven the vehicle.
Mr Prentice added: "The officers noted the accused appeared unconcerned and uninterested in the circumstances and showed little remorse at that time."
Judge Lord Beckett refused remanded Matchett in custody until sentencing on 19 August.