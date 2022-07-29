Your pictures of Scotland: 22-29 July

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 22 and 29 July.

Moray Newlands
Moray Newlands from Dundee took this photo of his daughter Alice "enjoying a carefree leap on Lossiemouth West Beach."
Bryan Wark
Bryan Wark took this dramatic shot of the Red Arrows display at Irvine at the start of the Making Waves Festival.
Joe Canavan
Joe Canavan said: "Some very short-lived sun rays light up a drab evening on Greenan Beach, Ayr, looking out towards Arran. A few minutes later they were gone."
Alistair Warwick
Alistair Warwick from Carlisle said: "This is a photo of a hoverfly taken near Brydekirk on the river Annan."
Youngmi Seo
Youngmi Seo took this photo of "a new affable neighbour" in the west end of Glasgow.
Neil Lea
Neil Lea took this shot of a Holy Loch sunset at Cowal, Argyll and Bute.
Lisa Gaule
Lisa Gaule from Edinburgh took this photo of her children Cora and Nuala enjoying their visit to the Braco Show.
Linda Pearson
Linda Pearson sent us this atmospheric photo of the Forth Bridge. She said: "It had been an overcast day but cleared enough to reveal a beautiful sunset. The seagulls, very active all of a sudden, were an added bonus!"
John Lang
John Lang from Bridge of Weir took this photo at Gleniffer Braes in Paisley.
Adam Smith
Adam Smith took this shot from the photography hide at Argaty Red Kites, near Doune. He said: "It is an amazing place to hear them calling one another and watch them come into feed either circling and diving in or, like this one, flying low over the long grass and thistles."
Jane McGuire
Jane McGuire said: "I took this photo at the top of the Falkirk Wheel just as the sun was beginning to rise. A magical moment with all the colour and reflections!"
Anna Boback
Anna Boback said: "To eat or not to eat, that is the question! A lovely hike up Ben A'an with my mum, a friend, and the spaniel."
Mark Coles
Mark Coles took this photo in Manin Street, Rutherglen. He said: "I just love the jaunty angles of the hats and the seriousness of the models wearing various tartan masks!"
Alison Lewis
Alison Lewis from Perth took this photo of a wild meadow in South Ayrshire with Dunure Castle in the background.
Tom Kelly
Tom Kelly took this shot of "an urban kingfisher, on the Water of Leith in Edinburgh, wondering where all the water has gone!"
Robert Westerman
Robert Westerman took this picture of a yacht anchored in Ronachan Bay in Kintyre as the sun set behind Jura.
Bill Cameron
Bill Cameron sent us this photo from St Kilda. He said: "The shot shows the cairn on the top of Conachair looking across to the sea stacs of Stac Lee and Stac An Armin and the island of Boreray."
Christopher Hart
Christopher Hart from Inverness took this picture of a curious Highland cow, saying: "When you make sure you are far away enough to miss the horns but the tongue gets you."
Brian Colston
Brian Colston from Falkirk took photos of a number of "brightly-coloured beasties" in his garden including this pollen-covered bluebottle.
Brian Turnbull
Brian Turnbull captured this dramatic shot of the Old Man of Storr on the north of Skye.
Brian Cairns
Brian Cairns from Coatbridge set up this shot of some familiar figures. He said: "Defence of the realm - memories of a 70s childhood."
Lee Carson
Lee Carson said: "A picture of one of Easdale Island's quarries with Ellenabeich behind, on a quiet and still evening."
Nathalie Serieys
Nathalie Serieys from Chédigny in France captured a picture of this hungry gull while she was on holiday in Rosemarkie.
Hazel Thomson
More hungry birds, this time from Hazel Thomson who took this photo in her garden in Elgin.
Karen Best
Karen Best took this photo of "a perfect view of Ben Nevis while kayaking on Loch Linnhe."
Jacki Gordon
Jacki Gordon said: "There is so much great graffiti art about. This piece by the very talented Frodrik is in Pollokshaws, Glasgow."
Pamela Green
Pamela Green took this picture of clouds above the Ochils.

