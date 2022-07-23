Scotland's papers: Indyref2 legal argument and 'one nurse per ward'Published1 minute agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, A number of papers lead on the Scottish government publishing its legal case over Holyrood's right to set up an independence referendum. The Scotsman says Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain argued a referendum vote would not have the legal outcome of ending the union.Image caption, Similarly, The Herald says Ms Bain wrote that a vote would simply find out the wishes of the public regarding Scottish independence. As such, she said a bill posing the question may not exceed Holyrood's devolved powers, the paper adds.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express calls the legal argument a "speculative effort" from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who is preparing to hold a referendum in October next year. The UK government said the Scottish Parliament does not have the power to pass a bill to hold the vote.Image caption, The i leads says Conservative leadership finalist Liz Truss is "frantically" trying to distance herself from an economy expert who said her proposed tax cuts would mean interest rates of up to 7%. The paper has spoken to other experts who say this would put home ownership out of reach for more people.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says Ms Truss has told France it must stop the "avoidable and unacceptable" problems at the border - on Friday commuters were waiting in six-hour queues. The paper says Ms Truss blamed Paris for failing to staff border posts in the port, although French officials blamed the delays on a "technical incident".Image caption, Staff shortages have resulted in five wards each having just one nurse on duty at Glasgow's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, reports the Daily Record. The paper says unions have warned that patients are at risk.Image caption, Opposition politicians have claimed Scottish Secretary Alistair Jack has delivered "absolutely nothing for Scotland" as he marks three years in post, reports The National. The paper accuses Mr Jack of "cosying up to big business and oil lobbyists".Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail reports that police officers could be asked to call in sick in protest over a pay row, leading to "mass absences and a manpower crisis".Image caption, Drivers in the north and north east of Scotland are among those paying the most for petrol, with profits "miles ahead of where they should be", reports The Press and Journal. The paper says the claims come from research by campaign group FairFuel UK, who say prices for petrol should not exceed 1.65p per litre.Image caption, The family of missing man Fife Allan Bryant have accused police of leaving them in the dark over who is leading the investigation into the disappearance, reports The Courier.Image caption, The Weekend Telegraph reports that a forklift driver from Dundee pled guilty to sending sexually explicit pictures to a 13-year-old, as well as distributing child abuse images to others.Image caption, Residents in an area of Aberdeen say they have been left stranded after a "lifeline" bus service was scrapped, reports the Evening Express.Image caption, The Edinburgh News leads with a teenage boy who has been diagnosed with Cyclical Vomiting Syndrome - which is incurable. His mother tells the paper she worries about the boy's future and whether he will eventually grow out of the condition, as some children do.Image caption, The Glasgow Times leads with a toddler diagnosed with a rare form of epilepsy who is to undergo surgery to detach part of her brain.Image caption, A picture of the winner of Scotland's first national tree hugging championship dominates the Daily Star's front page. The man in leafy camouflage is not "barking", the paper says, with the competition attracting 24 competitors - double the number organisers expected.Image caption, And The Scottish Sun leads on news that comedian and Top Gear presenter Paddy McGuinness is splitting up with his wife of 11 years, Christine.Related Internet LinksThe HeraldDaily RecordThe ScotsmanThe Scottish SunThe NationalScottish Daily MailScottish Daily ExpressThe Press & JournalThe CourierSunday HeraldScotland on SundaySunday MailSunday PostScottish Sunday ExpressThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.