Scottish Police Federation warn it will 'escalate' action in pay dispute
- Published
The organisation representing police officers in Scotland has unanimously rejected an improved offer in their on-going dispute over pay.
The Scottish Police Federation (SPF) said it amounted to a 3.4% rise but falls short of the 5% uplift given to officers in England and Wales.
Earlier this month SPF members withdrew "all goodwill" over a "derisory and insulting" £565 pay offer.
They said the action would be escalated without an improved offer by 5 August.
By law police officers cannot take industrial action.
Police Scotland said it remained committed to seeking a settlement through the Police Negotiating Board.
The "withdrawal of goodwill" has meant that 17,500 SPF members have, among other things, refused to start shifts early or take radio equipment home when their shift ends.
The warning from the federation could mean next month officers go further in these actions, although they refused to be drawn on what they could be.
On Tuesday, officers in England were offered a 5% pay rise after the Home Office said it accepted recommendations from the independent police pay review body in full.
Calum Steele, general secretary for the SPF, said the pay deal agreed by Home Secretary Priti Patel was "highly significant" in the ongoing dispute.
Mr Steele told BBC Scotland: "The offer that has been made to police officers in Scotland falls far below what has been offered to officers in England and Wales.
"Significantly, it also falls far below what has been offered to other sectors in Scotland."
NHS doctors and dentists have been offered a 4.5% pay rise, while 160,000 other NHS staff, including nurses and paramedics have been offered a 5% uplift.
Police pay is negotiated through the Police Negotiating Board (PNB), which includes police officer staff associations, the Scottish Police Authority, Police Scotland, and the Scottish government.
In the latest deal rejected by the federation, all pay points for all ranks would see their salaries rise by 3.4%, backdated to April 1.
Allowances would also rise by the same amount, the official side of the PNB said.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: "We are monitoring the situation in relation to the withdrawal of goodwill. We will put arrangements in place to ensure any impact on the public is kept to an absolute minimum.
"We recognise the considerable goodwill officers bring to their roles on a daily basis as they keep people safe across the country, and this is also valued by the communities they serve.
"We therefore remain committed, through the Police Negotiating Board, to seeking a settlement."