London-bound train passengers join long queues at Glasgow Central
- Published
Rail passengers headed for London are facing long queues at Glasgow Central station due to ongoing rail disruption.
Direct trains were cancelled between the English capital and Scotland due to heatwave damage, as the UK recorded its hottest day.
Sleeper ticket holders stayed on trains overnight in London, Glasgow and Edinburgh - some not realising that their service had been cancelled.
Network Rail said staff had worked through the night to repair damage.
On Tuesday, the UK recorded temperatures of more than 40C (104F) for the first time, resulting in train tracks overheating and buckling and overhead cables failing.
Problems caused by the heatwave affected the trains on Wednesday with London Euston passengers queued outside as well as inside Glasgow Central station.
The first direct service bound for London left Glasgow shortly before 13:00.
However, Network Rail - which manages the rail infrastructure such as tracks - has urged passengers to check before they start their journeys and only travel if absolutely necessary.
Repair work is ongoing across the UK's rail network, and Network Rail said it had set up a new taskforce to investigate how the railway could become more resilient in the wake of the heatwave.
One woman told the BBC how she spent the night on the sleeper at London Euston with her child, but said staff asked them to leave at 07:30 on Wednesday.
The family have no way to get back home to Glasgow by rail unless west coast operator Avanti accept their tickets.
Currently this would mean taking a train to Preston, where trains are stopping due to overhead line failures, then taking a bus to Carlisle and a further train to Glasgow.
The passenger who did not want to to be named said: "We were advised to buy a ticket and get refunded at a later date - that was the last we heard from CalSleeper.
"We have since heard that Avanti are definitely accepting our tickets but we are waiting in the hope that the line will be fixed and we can get a direct train.
"I don't blame CalSleeper for the cancellation but they have done nothing to help us get home, at all."
The BBC has contacted Caledonian Sleeper for comment.
Some services resume
East coast rail operator LNER initially told passengers not to travel to or from London Kings Cross.
It has since said some trains are expected to run as scheduled from Wednesday afternoon.
Tickets for Wednesday will also be valid on Thursday and Friday, it added.
✅#LNERUpdate The following trains will run as scheduled— London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) July 20, 2022
14:30 #KingsCross to #Edinburgh
15:30 #KingsCross to #GlasgowCentral
16:30 #KingsCross to #Edinburgh
17:30 #KingsCross to #Edinburgh
19:30 #KingsCross to #Newcastle
Similarly, Avanti West Coast said it would accept tickets valid for Tuesday and Wednesday on Thursday and Friday.
An Avanti spokesperson said: "Train services are severely disrupted across our network as result of damage to the overhead wires at multiple locations due to yesterday's extreme heat. Network Rail is still at the sites carrying out repairs.
"Customers should make sure they check their journey before leaving for the station, and train tickets for yesterday and today will be valid for travel tomorrow. We're sorry for the inconvenience this will cause."
James Dean, Network Rail's West Coast South route director, apologised to passengers impacted by the disruption.
He added: "Specialist teams worked all night but have been unable to fix the cables in time for the start of service this morning. We're doing everything we can to get things back up and running.
"In the meantime, please check National Rail Enquiries before you set off on your journey as delays will continue today."