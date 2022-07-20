Scotland's papers: Britain's burning and D-day in Tory leadership race

Scotland's papers: Britain's burning and D-day in Tory leadership racePublished10 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Scotland's front pages are dominated by the extreme weather which saw records broken across the UK. Under the headline "Britain's Burning", the Daily Record reports Scotland reached its highest ever temperature of 34.8C. Its main image is of a major fire in Wennington, east London. London Fire Brigade said two rows of terraced houses, four other homes, 12 stables and five cars were destroyed by the blaze.Image caption, The i leads with the new record high temperature of 40.3C which was reached in parts of the UK on Tuesday. The paper reports that at least 34 weather stations around England saw temperatures that exceeded the previous record and carries a warning from scientists that climate change means extreme heat events will become more frequent in the future.Image caption, The Metro is one of a number of front pages to feature images of the fires that raged across the country on Tuesday. It features an aerial picture of the blaze in Wennington, which began in a dried out compost heap.Image caption, "Hellfire", reads the headline in The Sun. The paper reports Scotland recorded its hottest ever day after the Met Office confirmed temperatures in Charterhall in the Borders soared to 34.8C (94.6F).Image caption, The Scotsman warns failure to take action now will lead to extreme heatwaves every three years. The paper quotes Met Office chief scientist Prof Stephen Belcher who says 40C temperatures were "virtually impossible" without climate change. It also previews "D-Day" in the Tory leadership race.Image caption, As well as the unprecedented weather, The Herald also focuses on the race to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative leader and prime minister. The paper reports Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss are now battling to take on former chancellor Rishi Sunak after the elimination of Kemi Badenoch on Tuesday.Image caption, "Scotland swelters as heat record smashed" is the headline in the Scottish Daily Express. The paper also features a picture of Laura Muir after she clinched bronze in the 1500m at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Mail says Rishi Sunak has vowed to act as "custodian of the United Kingdom" if he becomes prime minister. The paper reports the former chancellor unveiled a four-point plan for safeguarding the Union amid the Scottish government's push for a second independence referendum.Image caption, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is closing in on trade minister Penny Mordaunt in the tussle to make the final two of the Tory leadership contest, The Times reports. The paper says the pair are now "locked in a bidding war" for the support of Kemi Badenoch's backers after her elimination from the contest in Tuesday's vote.Image caption, Tuesday saw major incidents declared by 10 different fire services, according to The Daily Telegraph. The paper reports that some areas ran out of fire engines to send out while others had to stop responding to automatic alarms.Image caption, The Star describes how Tuesday saw Britons "stagger out of bed after the hottest night ever to find it was the hottest day ever". The page features a picture of a zombie apocalypse.Image caption, The National says the UK's "pandemic failings" have been detailed in a new Commons report. It warned disputes during the Covid crisis between the government and suppliers of personal protective equipment (PPE) that didn't make the grade could cost the taxpayer £2.7bn.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News leads with the police investigation into the death of a 31-year-old man in the city's Hunter Square. Officers said the incident was not being treated as suspicious.Image caption, The Press and Journal says a probe has been launched into an NHS data leak after a man said he received confidential information on other patients three times. Peter Todd requested access to his own medical records but found details about other individuals had been included.Image caption, The Courier leads with the news that thousands of school pupils are still waiting on the free laptop or tablet promised to them by the SNP during last year's election. The paper says about 2,000 have been issued while a further 400 are said to be ready to be handed out. It estimates this equates to about 12.5% of Perth and Kinross' school age population.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph leads with the takeover of the Wellgate shopping centre . The paper says the new owners have pledged to "revitalise" the retail attraction.Image caption, A new garden in memory of Angela Joss, who was the driving force behind countless projects in Aberdeen, is the lead story in the Evening Express. The paper reports the tribute, which has been backed by her family, was created following Ms Joss' death last October.