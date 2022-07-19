Former Aberdeen player denies assaulting Dundee United fan
- Published
A former Aberdeen player will stand trial accused of assaulting a Dundee United supporter following a Scottish Premiership match.
Funso Ojo, 30, is alleged to have attacked Donald Dewar at Tannadice Park last November.
Mr Ojo, who had just played for Aberdeen against Dundee United, is alleged to have injured Mr Dewar.
He pled not guilty by letter at Dundee's justice of the peace court and a trial was fixed for 3 November.
Mr Ojo is alleged to have pushed Mr Dewar repeatedly, knocked off his glasses, and punched him on the head.
At the time of the alleged incident, Aberdeen FC issued a statement confirming they were assisting the police with their inquiries.
The midfielder joined Aberdeen in 2019 in a £125,000 deal from Scunthorpe United.
He left the Pittodrie club at the end of last season after his contract was not renewed.
He recently signed for newly-promoted English League One side Port Vale.