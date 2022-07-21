Scotland's papers: Truss 'new favourite' for PM as Penny's dropped

Scotland's papers: Truss 'new favourite' for PM as Penny's droppedPublished14 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The result of the final MPs' ballot in the Tory leadership race, which saw Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss emerge as the two candidates to be put to the party membership, leads many of the papers. The i says Ms Truss currently has the upper hand. It reports that Mr Sunak is facing pressure to pledge that he would cut taxes if he became prime minister, although it also quotes supporters of his accusing Ms Truss of peddling "fairy tales" on the issue.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says the advantage is with Ms Truss as the final stage begins, with a string of recent polls having found party members favour her over Mr Sunak.Image caption, The front page of the Metro features Penny Mordaunt, who at one point was the favourite in the race but who was knocked out after getting eight fewer votes than Ms Truss in the final MPs' vote. The headline reads: "Penny's dropped".Image caption, Mr Sunak and Ms Truss will go through to the run-off vote by party members who will vote on who will become the next party leader and PM, says The Herald. Mr Sunak's campaign team said he had secured a "clear mandate" from Tory MPs and will now "work night and day" to win the backing of the Conservative membership after he made it onto the final ballot paper for the leadership contest.Image caption, Rishi Sunak has said he is the only Tory leadership candidate who could defeat Labour at the next general election, reports The Scotsman.Image caption, Mr Sunak has told Tory members that they should vote for him or risk losing power, says The Times. The paper quotes the former chancellor saying he believes he is the "only candidate" who can beat Labour, but also reports that his team believes he needs to gain momentum if he is to win the contest.Image caption, Writing in the Daily Mail, Ms Truss pledges to govern as a "true tax-cutting, freedom-loving Conservative" and to hold an emergency budget introducing tax cuts to ease the cost of living. "We cannot have business-as-usual managerialism on the economy," she says.Image caption, Boris Johnson could not resist a "parting shot" at Rishi Sunak, and a hint that he may attempt a comeback in the future, at his final Prime Minister's Questions, The Daily Express reports. The paper quotes Mr Johnson telling MPs: "Hasta la vista, baby".Image caption, The National reports that Scotland's first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, wrote in a blog post that, whoever comes out on top, Scotland "did not vote" for either to be prime minister.Image caption, People in Scotland face being ruled by "an out-of-touch Tory billionaire" or "a Margaret Thatcher tribute act", reports the Daily Record, as Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss go head-to-head to become the next prime minister.Image caption, Nuclear regulators have found "clear breaches" of safety rules while investigating a chemical leak at the Dounreay plant in the Highlands, according to The Press and Journal. The paper says emergency crews were called to the former nuclear facility after there was a leak at the sodium storage tanks in April. Site operators have been ordered to carry out improvements to prevent a repeat of the incident.Image caption, A father-of-three has said he will be "forever grateful" to a health worker who saved his baby son's life at a park. Aidan Martin said his six-month-old son Leon turned blue and fell unconscious after he choked on a piece of food. A woman, who was just yards away, came running and administered "back-blows" - sharp blows with her hand on the baby’s back. The woman works as a health visitor and had training in how to deal with the situation.Image caption, The Scottish Sun's front page features a picture of the husband and two children of the late blogger and cancer campaigner Deborah James leading mourners at her funeral on Wednesday. The headline quotes a note left for Ms James by one family member which said they would "love and miss her forever".Image caption, A violent wedding guest was taken away in handcuffs after drinking too much wine and hitting his partner at the reception, according to the Evening Express. The paper says Hasan Goz was stopped from fleeing the Ellon wedding venue by fellow guests, before police officers arrived to arrest him.Image caption, The Daily Star reports on comments by a Netflix boss predicting that mainstream TV will be "dead in 10 years", with the front page showing a television screen covered in static.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.