Scotland's papers: Truss 'new favourite' for PM as Penny's dropped

Image caption,

The result of the final MPs' ballot in the Tory leadership race, which saw Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss emerge as the two candidates to be put to the party membership, leads many of the papers. The i says Ms Truss currently has the upper hand. It reports that Mr Sunak is facing pressure to pledge that he would cut taxes if he became prime minister, although it also quotes supporters of his accusing Ms Truss of peddling "fairy tales" on the issue.