Extreme heat warning in place for south and east Scotland
An amber warning for extreme heat is in force across parts of Scotland.
Most of the country is expected to experience high temperatures, with the Met Office warning in place for the south and large parts of eastern Scotland.
The amber heat warning will last until midnight on Tuesday.
Meteorologists have warned that Scotland's highest recorded temperature of 32.9C (91.2F) could be topped this week.
A national emergency has been declared in the UK, with the first ever red extreme heat warning issued in England.
It brings warnings for the public to take precautions because of the health risks associated with the high temperatures.
Advice includes drinking plenty of fluids, keeping out of the sun and avoiding exercise in the hottest part of the day.
Justice Secretary Keith Brown, Scottish government minister for resilience, urged people to "monitor forecasts and follow public health advice".
He added: "Our resilience arrangements have been activated and stand ready at all times to coordinate a response to severe weather issues where required.
"When temperatures increase, it's important to monitor forecasts and follow public health advice, including staying hydrated and drinking plenty of fluids and avoiding excess alcohol.
"Water safety incidents and drownings increase in hot weather and people should be aware of the dangers and use supervised beaches and pools when possible."
The amber heat warning affects the Scottish Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, East Lothian, West Lothian, Midlothian, Edinburgh, Fife, Dundee and parts of Perthshire, Falkirk, Ayrshire, Stirling, Clackmannanshire and Lanarkshire.
The highest temperature recorded in Scotland was 32.9C (91.2F) at Greycrook in the Borders in August 2003.
The Met Office warned that this figure could be passed on Tuesday, with the youngest and oldest age groups at the highest risk from the heat.
Adam Stachura, head of policy for Age Scotland, told the BBC that people can be "easily caught out" by a rapid rise in temperature.
He said: "Folks will want to enjoy the good weather, but can easily overdo it. The concern we have for older people is they might find themselves overheating or getting sun stroke.
"The really helpful thing to do is to check in on your older friends and relatives, when it is stifling heat like this then they might not be coping so it is important to check on them."
The heat wave is also causing travel disruption with cross-border rail services curtailed. LNER has cancelled all trains south of York on Tuesday.
Avanti West Coast has said it would be running a much reduced service on Monday and Tuesday.
ScotRail has also warned that its services could be affected with some trains running at reduced speed for safety reasons.
Scottish Water has requested that people help maintain normal supplies by being as efficient as possible with water use.
It urged the public to use watering cans rather than hoses in gardens, not to fill up paddling pools and to take shorter showers.
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) has also advised businesses to reduced their water usage.
It said there had been a water scarcity warning every year since 2018 - but this year was "particularly bad".