Scotland's papers: Assisted dying plea and cosmetic treatment warning

Scotland's papers: Assisted dying plea and cosmetic treatment warningPublished1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Sunday Mail leads with the story of a 31-year-old man from Edinburgh who has held discussions with doctors in Belgium about voluntary euthanasia.Image caption, An investigation into adverts for cosmetic treatments such as Botox leads the front page of the Scottish Mail on Sunday. The paper claims online adverts for the treatments are targeting young people with celebrity endorsements.Image caption, Scottish Secretary Alister Jack drawing a link between Boris Johnson's time as prime minister and support for independence "stagnating" makes the front page of the Scotland on Sunday.Image caption, The dire impact of climate change on the world's oceans is the focus of the front page of The Sunday Post.Image caption, The Sunday National leads with Nicola Sturgeon outlining her case for Scottish independence.Image caption, The Sunday Times's lead focuses on Tory leadership candidate Penny Mordaunt and her views on gender self-identification, and also looks ahead to predicted record-breaking temperatures.Image caption, The Scottish Sunday Express leads on a story about Rishi Sunak's pledge to get rid of EU laws.Image caption, A star of Love Island talking about how he has been "left broken" by the TV show makes the front page of the Scottish Sun.