Covid rates in Scotland increase for sixth week
Covid rates in Scotland have increased for the sixth week in a row, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Data for the week ending 7 July estimated that 1 in 16 people in Scotland would have tested positive for the virus.
This was a slight increase from 1 in 17 the previous week, the ONS said.
An estimated 334,000 people the virus in Scotland last week - up by 21,000 from the previous week.
Cases are also continuing to increase across the UK, with 1 in 19 people in England estimated to have Covid last week, while the figure was 1 in 17 in both Wales and Northern Ireland.
Sarah Crofts, head of analytical outputs for the Covid-19 Infection Survey, said: "Infections are showing no signs of decreasing, with rates approaching levels last seen in March this year at the peak of the Omicron BA.2 wave.
"Rates have continued to increase across the UK and among all age groups.
"We will continue to closely monitor the data".
