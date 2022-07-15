Covid rates in Scotland increase for sixth week
Covid rates in Scotland have increased for the sixth week in a row, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Data for the week ending 7 July estimated that 1 in 16 people in Scotland would have tested positive for the virus.
This was a slight increase from 1 in 17 the previous week, the ONS said.
An estimated 334,000 people had the virus in Scotland last week - up by 21,000 from the previous week.
Deaths with Covid mentioned on the death certificate have also increased.
The National Records of Scotland reported 83 deaths involving Covid between 4 and 10 July, representing an increase of 22 from the previous week.
Lothian reported 20 deaths for the week, the highest in Scotland.
As of 10 July, a total of 15,098 people in Scotland have died after testing positive for Covid.
Cases increase across UK
Cases are also continuing to increase across the UK, with 1 in 19 people in England estimated to have Covid last week, while the figure was 1 in 17 in both Wales and Northern Ireland.
Sarah Crofts, head of analytical outputs for the Covid-19 Infection Survey, said: "Infections are showing no signs of decreasing, with rates approaching levels last seen in March this year at the peak of the Omicron BA.2 wave.
"Rates have continued to increase across the UK and among all age groups.
"We will continue to closely monitor the data".
Dr Boyd Peters, medical director for NHS Highland, said this peak was "flatter" than the one seen in March.
He said: "It may be persisting a bit longer. This is what we may expect - you get waves after any pandemic and they go on for several years and we're going to keep seeing these patterns.
"We would expect that the peak will level off and then start to fall [but] we will have further waves in the future."
The ONS has been carrying out a Covid infection survey of randomly selected households in Scotland since September 2020.
Now mass testing has ended, it has become the best estimate of the extent of the coronavirus outbreak in Scotland.