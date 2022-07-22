Your pictures of Scotland: 15-22 July

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 15 and 22 July.

Euan Haggart
Euan Haggart captioned his picture: "Strange beast captured on boat trip on Loch Ness."
John Kerr
John Kerr, of Edinburgh, was buzzing after capturing this close-up.
Graeme Bryson
Graeme Bryson said of his shot: "Relaxing on the beach at Dalmeny looking towards the Forth Bridges with some bubbles just to add to the fun."
Mehmood Mir
Mehmood Mir, of Newton Mearns, captured this scene of the lighthouse at Elie soon after sunrise during a trip to the East Neuk of Fife.
Grainne McGrath
Grainne McGrath, of Glasgow, said: "An early morning hike up Goatfell on Arran on a beautiful morning, beating the heat and getting back on time for our hotel breakfast and checkout."
Wendy Smith Patrick
A roe deer trying to hide from Wendy Smith Patrick near Ballater.
Gordon Stewart
Gordon Stewart, from Irvine, submitted this image to the gallery. Gordon said: "A sailing vessel at anchor on the west side of Iona."
Michael McConville
Michael McConville had a close encounter with a white-tailed sea eagle in the Sound of Harris while on a boat trip.
Anne Palmer
Anne Palmer, from Perth, sent in this colourful scene taken by the River Almond.
Morag Cordiner
A picture from Morag Cordiner while on a day trip from Oban to Castlebay on Barra.
Stephanie Land
Stephanie Land's photo of the sunset at Tynninghame Beach, East Lothian.
Graham Paton
Graham Paton, of Edinburgh, said the former Northern Lighthouse Board ship The Fingal looked spectacular as the sun went down on Monday night.
Alan Tough
Alan Tough, of Elgin, said of his photograph: "The Red Arrows performing the Detonator manoeuvre during their incredible display at RAF Lossiemouth."
Joy Aiken
Joy Aiken photographed these gannet while on a boat trip off Lerwick.
Gareth Atkinson
Gareth Atkinson, of Wemyss Bay, took his picture at Rodel on Harris. Gareth said: "The spire of the 16th Century St Clements Church can be seen pointing heavenwards into the fiery sky."
Susanna Wallis
Puffins at the Bullers of Buchan, in a picture from Susanna Wallis.
Judith Mcintyre
Judith Mcintyre, of Fochabers, said of her photo: "This lovely old sign still in use in Grantown on Spey reflects a time when accurate distances mattered."
John Dewar
John Dewar, of Kilmaurs, said of his image: "The sky above the towering cliffs of Ailsa Craig is filled with thousands of feeding gannets, the birds peppering the blue like silver bullets."
Maggie McPhillips
Maggie McPhillips, of Crosshill, Fife, sent in this image of cooling shade at Invernsaid on Scotland's hottest day.
Catriona Duggan
Catriona Duggan said: "The reflections of these houses on the Forth and Clyde canal looks like an illustration in a children's book."
Nicole Grant
The Kelpies, in a picture by Nicole Grant.
Sarah White
Sarah White's view just above Shaltie Burn near Avoch on the Black Isle while on "a fabulous evening walk".
Mhairi Hastie Smith
Mhairi Hastie Smith, of Edinburgh, took this image of Barra's Triagh Eais beach.
Angela McAllister
Angela McAllister's picture of a wild flower border in Ayr.
Ralph Greig
Ralph Greig also managed to see the Red Arrows, photographing the display team at Peterhead.
Lorna Donaldson
Lorna Donaldson, of Stirling, sent in this picture from a visit to Gairloch.
Chris Reekie
"This young seagull was very confused," says Chris Reekie outside a book shop in St Andrews. "It had been told it would find some book worms."
Catherine Mackinnon
"Went out on a rib from Inverness and lucky enough to see lots of dolphins at Chanonry Point," says Catherine Mackinnon. "This one came really close to the boat which was amazing."
Mark Grant
It's plane to see one more spectacular Red Arrows shot over Peterhead was needed, this time courtesy of Mark Grant.
Kay Ringwood
"A beautiful evening walking on the beach at Nairn," says Kay Ringwood who was on holiday.

