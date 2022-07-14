Scotland's papers: Mordaunt's Tory poll surge and ferries repair bill

Image caption,

The Times explores the YouGov survey of Tory members, which puts Penny Mordaunt on top and says the polling suggests Rishi Sunak would lose to every candidate still in the race when the contest moves to a postal vote of party members. The paper also reports that the prospect of the trade minister reaching the final two has led to "vitriolic briefings" by different camps. It quotes one ally of Foreign Secretary Liz Truss saying now is not the time for a prime minister who needs "stabilisers", and an ally of Ms Mordaunt's accusing her rival of pursuing a "dog-whistle, anti-woke" campaign.