Covid in Scotland: Hospital patient numbers jump by 15%
- Published
The number of patients in Scotland's hospitals with Covid has jumped by 15% in the last week, new figures show.
Public Health Scotland data shows that on average there were 1,669 patients in hospital with the virus in the week ending 10 July.
Health boards have warned of the impact that a recent surge in infections is having on frontline services.
However, there are signs the rate at which the virus is spreading is beginning to slow down.
Latest Office for National Statistics data shows that infections in Scotland have increased at a slower rate than in other UK nations.
And the number of cases reported to Public Health Scotland was down 9.5% in the week ending 10 July compared to the previous week.
In addition, the number of new Covid admissions to hospital was down over the same period (from 1,170 to 990).
Health officials believe the BA.5 variant of the Omicron strain is now the predominant variant in Scotland.
It is not thought to be more deadly than any other form of Covid but it does appear to be spreading more quickly.
The number of patients in hospital with Covid on 10 June was 701, according to Public Health Scotland.
By 10 July this tally was at 1,726.
Last week, Scotland's largest health board said it had 945 members of staff off work because of Covid.
In an email to all staff, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde's chief executive said the situation was exacerbated by people being off on holiday, and admitted that the health board was having to work with "less than optimal staffing levels".
NHS Borders was earlier this month forced to halt non-emergency surgery due to "extreme pressures" at the Borders General Hospital (BGH) near Melrose.
Director of acute services Gareth Clinkscale said they were striving to avoid any further cancellations but has warned it could not be ruled out as the BGH remained at full capacity.