The mysteries that gave birth to the world’s newest micronation

According to Irish lore, the famous Stone of Destiny, or Stone of Scone, was brought from Jerusalem to Tara in the 6th Century BC by the prophet Jeremiah and the daughter of the last king of Judah. This story was recounted in a speech in the British House of Lords by Lord Brabazon of Tara in 1951. The stone is said to have been used as a pillow by Jacob in the biblical account and later kept in King Solomon's temple.