Golf legend Jack Nicklaus becomes honorary citizen of St Andrews
By Jack Ewing
BBC Scotland news
- Published
Golf legend Jack Nicklaus has been made an honorary citizen of St Andrews.
The 18-time major winner won two of his three Open Championships at St Andrews in 1970 and 1978.
The 82-year-old becomes only the third American to be awarded the honorary citizenship of St Andrews, following Bobby Jones in 1958 and Benjamin Franklin in 1759.
This year marks the 150th anniversary of the Open Championship and the 30th to be held at St Andrews in Fife.
The Open Championship starts at the Old Course on Thursday.
Nicklaus received the honour at a public ceremony at the town's Younger Hall on Tuesday.
The accolade was the equivalent of being awarded the Freedom of the City, the University of St Andrews said.
Other golfers, including Sandy Lyle, Lee Trevino and Catriona Matthew, received honorary degrees from the university, recognising their outstanding service to golf.
Nicklaus said he was "thrilled" to receive the honour and that St Andrews was a "magical golf course".
"I always said St Andrews looked like an old grey town until the Open came around. All of a sudden it just lit up like a light, and it was beautiful," he said.
"St Andrews in the week of the Open Championship is always beautiful. I imagine anybody who makes a pilgrimage here to play this golf course feels that way."
The Open Championship in 2005 was Jack Nicklaus's final competitive golf tournament. The golfer, nicknamed the "golden bear", birdied the 18th hole in an emotional finale to his golfing career at the Old Course.
This year he has returned for the first time since then to receive the honour.
"When I first came here in 1964, I couldn't believe that St Andrews was a golf course that still tested golfers of that time," he said.
"The game of golf essentially started here and it's just absolutely mind-blowing to me that it still stands up to the golfers of today - and it does, especially when you get the weather."
On Monday, Nicklaus joined other former and current golfers for the celebration of champions event on the Old Course.
The event offered golf fans a chance to see many legends of the game play.