ScotRail drivers' pay deal vote could end train disruption
- Published
The result of a vote by ScotRail drivers on whether to accept a new pay offer is due to be announced later.
Trains have been on a reduced timetable for almost two months while drivers have refused to work overtime and rest days during a pay dispute.
Around 700 services were cut on May 23. ScotRail said if drivers begin doing overtime again a full timetable could return within 10 days.
The result will be ratified by driver's union Aslef before it is announced.
The emergency timetable had a major impact on evening services and caused travel disruption for a number of events in Scotland.
Fans at Scotland's World Cup play-off against Ukraine at Hampden Park in June had to leave early if they wanted to take the last service home.
Audiences at TRNSMT music festival in Glasgow on Sunday were told they would miss last trains home if they stayed to watch headliner Lewis Capaldi.
Visitors to The Open in St Andrews have also been urged to avoid rail travel this week.
Johnnie Cole-Hamilton, director of championships at The R&A, said there was "a risk that fans who travel by train may find there are no services to get them home".
If Aslef drivers back the recommendation by union bosses, their pay will climb by 5%.
They will also get more money for rest day and Sunday working, driving instructor and maternity pay along with a policy of no compulsory redundancies for the next five years.
A typical ScotRail driver currently earns more than £50,000.
According to ScotRail, 2.2% of the increase will be funded by Transport Scotland with the remaining 2.8% coming from ScotRail's funds.
ScotRail came back into public ownership for the first time in 25 years in April, after previous operator Abellio had its franchise ended early over criticism of the quality of the service.
If drivers accept the pay rise, the temporary timetable is expected to in place for up to 10 days while service levels return to normal