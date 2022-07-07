Scotland's papers: 'The Bozz burst' and 'Never ending Tory'Published4 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Conservative leadership crisis dominates the Scottish front pages after a day of high drama and resignations. The Daily Record says a "delusional" Boris Johnson is still refusing to quit, coining the headline "Never Ending Tory". It quotes Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer's killer line from PMQS: "Isn't it a case of the sinking ship fleeing the rat?"Image caption, The Scottish Sun calls Mr Johnson "deflated" after a momentous day, declaring "The bozz burst". It claims the PM's reign is "imploding" after more than 40 MP resignations and the sacking of Levelling-Up Minister Michael Gove.Image source, InphoImage caption, "Cabinet coup" is how the i newspaper is describing the events of Wednesday, saying Mr Johnson has been "humiliated" - with resigning ministers "reading the last rites" on his political career. The front page bullet points sum up a dramatic day which included a Cabinet rebellion, and Michael Gove referred to as "a snake".Image caption, "Johnson fights for his life" is The Times' take on the situation. The paper says the prime minister declared he was "absolutely determined" to stay on and reports Mr Johnson claimed his resignation would lead to a general election keeping the Conservatives out of power for decades. The story also claims that the new Chancellor, Nadhim Zahawi, has been secretly planning a bid for the Conservative leadership "for months".Image source, ScotsmanImage caption, "In office, but not in power" is the simple but effective front page of The Scotsman which points out that the Conservative leader attracted more resignations in a single day than any other predecessor. It writes that "any semblance of party support" collapsed on Wednesday.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph pictures a visibly frustrated Boris Johnson at Prime Minister's questions and writes that the "mortally wounded PM" insisted there would be three months of "chaos" while Tories picked a new leader. It reports that a string of government ministers personally told the PM his party support was gone and that he should resign. An ally tells the paper "there will be no lectern moment" as Mr Johnson makes plans to reset the economy.Image caption, "Johnson refuses to go" screams The National, as it covers the latest events. The paper reports that by 22:45 on Wednesday, Mr Johnson had seen 44 members of his own government resign in little more than 24 hours and had fired Michael Gove, his levelling-up secretary. Other top Tories and close allies of Johnson, including Home Secretary Priti Patel and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, also reportedly told him it was time to leave No 10.Image caption, The Herald says the PM is prepared to "hang on in there" despite "dozens" of ministers telling him his time is up. It reports that SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford called for a vote of confidence in Mr Johnson's leadership in a bid to ensure he is "dragged kicking and screaming" from power.Image caption, "The plots, the poison, the inside stories" - The Scottish Daily Mail makes the Tory leadership crisis sound like a movie as it declares Boris Johnson will "fight to the death". The paper compares events to the downfall of Margaret Thatcher where allies paid visits to the Prime Minister to say "the game is up".Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express clams the "defiant" Mr Johnson is refusing to quit, with his ultimatum to MPs: "Back me or face political oblivion".Image source, MetroImage caption, In a play on his own slogan, The Metro says the Cabinet has urged Boris Johnson to "Get exit done".Image caption, The Daily Star of Scotland offers up some agony aunt advice to the Conservative leader, mocking up a letter asking: "How can I convince the public I'm not a complete and utter shameless chancer?"Image source, Edinburgh Evening NewsImage caption, The Edinburgh Evening News pictures Mr Johnson standing in front of the door of Number 10, and says that after "the parties, the lies and a tidal wave of resignations" Mr Johnson could finally be "dragged out" of Downing Street.Image source, Press and JournalImage caption, The P&J also leads on Boris Johnson. Its second story on the front page raises concerns over a £422,000 taxi bill for NHS Highland for the delivery of medication in out-of-hours emergencies.Image caption, The family of a North East man who suffered from mental health issues speaks to the Evening Express in a bid to help others in a similar situation.Image source, CourierImage caption, The Courier pictures "embattled" Boris Johnson on its front page, but leads with a story about two naked cyclists who were allegedly driven at by a female in a car while they travelled as part of an awareness campaign for rewilding.Image caption, And the Glasgow Times leads with a "diabolical" children's play park in one of the city's most deprived areas which has been left to rot, according to a grandmother in Pollokshaws.