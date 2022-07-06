Scotland's papers: Meltdown at Number 10 and PM on the brink

Scotland's papers: Meltdown at Number 10 and PM on the brinkPublished24 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage source, Daily RecordImage caption, The Daily Record leads with Nicola Sturgeon's take on an extraordinary day at Westminster, quoting her words: "The whole rotten lot need to go". The paper says the PM is clinging to power after the resignations of Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid.Image source, NationalImage caption, The National's headline is a question, asking whether it is "all over for the PM?" despite his apparent intention to stay on at Downing Street.Image source, ScotsmanImage caption, The Scotsman's headline quotes from Chancellor Rishi Sunak's resignation letter when he said "these standards are worth fighting for". The papers says the developments are being seen as the beginning of the end for Mr Johnson's premiership.Image source, HeraldImage caption, The Herald says Mr Johnson's leadership is "hanging by a thread" after he admited a "mistake" in appointing Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip, and claimed he "forgot" being warned of allegations of inappropriate sexual behaviour.Image caption, For the i newspaper, the current situation is an "end game" for the PM and it reports that a new wave of no-confidence letters have been submitted by Tory MPs.Image source, MetroImage caption, The Metro's front page tries to capture the fast pace of developments on Tuesday evening, with the health secretary and chancellor both quitting in the space of nine minutes.Image source, TelegraphImage caption, The Telegraph reports that Mr Johnson is now scrambling to shore up his cabinet in the wake of the departures of two such senior figures. The paper's Scottish edition also features the revelation that Scotland's Lord Advocate was doubtful of the legality of the independence referendum bill.Image source, PAndJImage caption, The Press and Journal describes the political turmoil as a meltdown at No 10, heralding what appear to be the final days of Mr Johnson's premiership. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said he would support a general election, while Nicola Sturgeon is quoted as saying "the end might be nigh" for the PM.Image source, CourierImage caption, In Perthshire the Courier sticks with a local headline, reporting how a drunk wine waiter from a top restaurant has been spared a driving ban despite being nearly three times the drink-drive limit.Image source, EdinburghEveningNewsImage caption, A scheme to extend the lives of those with secondary breast cancer is being pioneered in Scotland thanks to fundraising by an Edinburgh mum, reports the Edinburgh Evening News.Image source, EveningExpressImage caption, Stolen diggers and tipper vans are among equipment worth tens of thousands of pounds which has been stolen from a council yard, reports the Evening Express in Aberdeen.Image source, Evening TelegraphImage caption, Dundee's Evening Telegraph reports on a court case involving inappropriate behaviour towards a dog.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.