Fuel protests cause traffic queues in Scotland
- Published
Protesters have targeted main roads in parts of Scotland as part of a UK-wide demonstration over the impact of high fuel prices.
Two tractors caused long tailbacks on the A92 heading north into Aberdeen on Monday, and there were also protests at the Kessock Bridge in Inverness.
Fuel prices have risen to record highs in recent weeks.
Police Scotland said it was aware of protests across Scotland and urged motorists to be careful.
The UK government has said that it understands people are struggling with rising prices and have a right to protest, but that people's day-to-day lives should not be disrupted. It also warned that traffic delays "will only add to fuel use".
Figures from data firm Experian showed the average price of a litre of petrol at UK forecourts hit 191.5p on Sunday.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has said he will carefully consider calls for a "more substantial" fuel duty cut, after a 5p per litre reduction implemented in March failed to halt price rises.
Rising fuel prices have been pushed higher by the war in Ukraine, with Russia - one of the world's largest oil exporters - facing sanctions.
Protesters are also affecting motorways in England and Wales, where convoys of vehicles have been driving slowly in two lanes on three-lane motorways, leaving the "fast" lane free.
The roads affected have included the M4, the M5 in Devon, the M32 and the M180 in Lincolnshire.
Road Policing Ch Insp Lorraine Napier said Police Scotland was aware of protests on motorways and trunk roads north of the border.
"We urge all road users to drive within the speed limits and at an appropriate speed for the road conditions to encourage safe and responsible road use for all," she said.
"Nevertheless, drivers should be aware that journey times could be longer than normal, especially on motorways and trunk roads, and make travel plans accordingly."
She added that the force would protect the rights of people who want to peacefully protest or counter-protest, balanced against the rights of the wider community.
Are you experiencing disruption? Are you a protester? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload pictures or video
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.