Monica Galetti is Scotland's first Seafood Ambassador
Acclaimed TV chef Monica Galetti has been named as the first Scottish Seafood Ambassador.
The former MasterChef Professionals judge will lead the way in encouraging UK hospitality venues to offer more Scottish seafood.
Seafood from Scotland has created the new Sea the People campaign, which Galetti will head as ambassador.
She is an advocate for Scottish-sourced seafood and is calling for more fish and shellfish to be sold in the UK.
In preparation for the role, Galetti travelled around Scottish costal communities to speak to people behind the industry, including fishermen, salmon farmers, fish smokers, oyster growers, processers and entrepreneurs.
'Collective responsibility'
Galetti said: "Sea the People is vital because, at its heart, the Scottish seafood industry depends on these men and women to maintain and grow its premium status.
"I would love to see UK restaurants and retailers stocking more Scottish fish and shellfish - fished or farmed. At present, around 80% is exported.
"We have a collective responsibility to introduce different species to consumers, in a way that encourages them to look beyond the familiar. For me, Scottish seafood is synonymous with the best quality in the world, and we definitely need to be shouting about it."
Head of trade marketing at Seafood Scotland, Adam Wing, said: "As a chef and restaurateur, Monica is in an ideal position to encourage young chefs and buyers to take a closer look at what we can offer and to help them appreciate the effort that goes into producing such high-quality fish and shellfish.
"Scotland's fishing industry is one of the oldest in the country and many businesses have been handed down through the generations, with knowledge and skills passed on through families and communities.
"This knowledge, combined with astute investment in innovation and technology - and a bigger focus on sustainability - will ensure that Scottish seafood continues to punch above its weight in global food markets."