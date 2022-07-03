Boy, 15, airlifted to hospital after Kirkcudbright quad bike crash
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has been airlifted to hospital after being seriously injured when the quad bike he has riding crashed near Kirkcudbright.
The incident, which involved a red Honda, happened on the A711 just north of Mutehill at about 13:20 on Saturday.
The teenager was taken by helicopter to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow, where he remains in a serious condition.
The road was closed for six hours while police investigated.
Insp Greg Dinnie said: "A teenager has sustained serious injuries and it is important that we establish how this crash occurred.
"We are appealing for anyone who may have been driving in this area prior to the crash and seen a red coloured quad bike to come forward."
He also asked drivers with dash-cam footage to contact officers.