Police appeal after man's body found in loch near Glencoe
Police have appealed for help in identifying a man whose body was found in a small Highland loch.
The man, thought to be aged between 40 and 60, was discovered at Lochan Na Craoibhe, near Glencoe and Rannoch Moor, at about 18:30 on Wednesday.
Officers recovered the body from the water in a remote area near Blackwater Reservoir, between Kingshouse on the A82 and Rannoch railway station.
They described the man as white with dark hair.
A post mortem examination will be carried out to establish the cause of death and a report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.
Det Sgt Louise Thewlis, from Aviemore Police Office, said "extensive" inquiries had been carried out to identify the man.
"Despite our investigations, we have not been able to establish who he is, and we are appealing to the public for any assistance so we can notify his next-of-kin," she said.
Det Sgt Thewlis asked for people who were in the area in the past week to contact officers if they have any information that could help the search.
When he was found, the man was wearing a blue lightweight Regatta waterproof jacket in size XL, a Pep&Co purple/mauve t-shirt with a graphic of palm trees in size XXL, and black size 10 Gelert walking boots.
Det Sgt Thewlis added: "I would urge anyone who recognises his description to please come forward.
"Alternatively, if you have concerns about a male family member or friend who matches this description, and has not been in contact, then please let us know."