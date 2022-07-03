Scotland's papers: The fight for independence and Goram tributes

Scotland's papers: The fight for independence and Goram tributesPublished21 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, Nicola Sturgeon's plans to secure a second independence referendum next year feature on Scotland's front pages. Scotland on Sunday pictures some boxing gloves hanging above the First Minster, and says "the fight for independence was never meant to get this messy". It also reports on a poll that found Scots would overwhelmingly back public sector workers striking over pay and conditions this summer.Image caption, The Sunday Post writes that opponents of independence have been urged to produce an alternative plan for Scotland's future inside the UK, instead of just insisting the time was not right for another vote. Its main image is of legendary Scotland goalkeeper Andy Goram, who has died of cancer aged 58.Image caption, The Sunday National publishes a special report on independence and says backing for a Yes vote has taken the lead.Image caption, A prominent critic of Nicola Sturgeon has given his backing to her Indyref2 route map and said with a strong and united Yes campaign it could lead to Scottish independence, reports The Herald on Sunday. Jim Sillars, a former SNP deputy leader, spoke out after the first minister unveiled her long awaited plan to MSPs last week about how she intends to bring about a new vote should Boris Johnson continue to reject an agreement to hold it.Image caption, Tributes to Andy Goram dominate the front page of the Scottish Sun on Sunday, which says the football idol will be "forever The Goalie". The former Rangers and Scotland star died just weeks after revealing he had terminal cancer.Image source, AFPImage caption, The Sunday Mail features a triumphant picture of Goram from his Rangers days and says he was "simply the best".Image source, EmpicsImage caption, The Scottish Mail on Sunday reports Prime Minister Boris Johnson knew of allegations about Chris Pincher two years ago, before appointing him to a senior government job. Mr Pincher was suspended as a Conservative MP last week after being accused of groping two men. He has also been reported to the Parliament's behaviour watchdog.Image caption, Boris Johnson has been accused of ignoring warnings about Chris Pincher's alleged sexual misconduct, reports the Sunday Telegraph. The paper says that the prime minister's decision to appoint Mr Pincher as deputy chief whip in February prompted the resignation of another senior whip. The paper quotes the source as saying: "There was considerable ill-feeling in the whips' office about Pincher's appointment."Image caption, Elsewhere, the Sunday Times reports that the Prince of Wales gave an honour to a Conservative peer after allegedly accepting millions of pounds in donations from him. According to the paper, Lord Brownlow allegedly spent £1.7m "bailing out" Prince Charles' "failed eco-village". The paper reports a Clarence House spokesman as saying: "Chairpersons of charities closely associated with the royal family are often appointed to the Royal Victorian Order to thank them for their public service, on completion of their tenure." Mr Brownlow did not respond to a request for comment, the paper says.Image caption, Meanwhile, the Scottish Sunday Express reports that ministers are urging Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak to cut taxes now, rather than wait until the next election. A Cabinet rift is emerging, according to the paper, which adds that supporters of tax cuts in the government say people need more help now, as the cost of living rises.Related Internet LinksScottish Daily ExpressThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.