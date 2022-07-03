Scotland's papers: The fight for independence and Goram tributes

Image caption,

Elsewhere, the Sunday Times reports that the Prince of Wales gave an honour to a Conservative peer after allegedly accepting millions of pounds in donations from him. According to the paper, Lord Brownlow allegedly spent £1.7m "bailing out" Prince Charles' "failed eco-village". The paper reports a Clarence House spokesman as saying: "Chairpersons of charities closely associated with the royal family are often appointed to the Royal Victorian Order to thank them for their public service, on completion of their tenure." Mr Brownlow did not respond to a request for comment, the paper says.