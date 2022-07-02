Travel disruption warning for rail and road users
People in parts of Scotland have been advised to plan their journeys in advance as disruption on the roads and railways impact weekend services.
Those travelling into Glasgow have been urged to consider their route before setting off due to road closures and to consider using public transport.
However, ScotRail and TransPennine Express warned that rail services are limited in some areas.
Passengers have also complained of overcrowding on other routes.
More than 30 road closures are in place in Glasgow until 16:00 as 42 separate Orange Order parades make their way to the city centre to commemorate the Battle of the Boyne in 1690, between Catholic James II and Protestant William III.
Thousands of people were expected to travel to Glasgow to take part, with smaller marches happening in other towns.
About 3,000 people were expected at the parade in Ayr and hundreds more in Kilmarnock and Cumbernauld, also prompting road closures.
County Grand Orange Lodge of Glasgow's main parade from George Square to Glasgow Green was expected to be the largest with more than 4,000 participants.
Rail travellers during the school summer holidays face further disruption this weekend with services impacted by staff sickness.
ScotRail said some services between Glasgow Queen Street and Oban had been cancelled because of crew shortages, but bus alternatives would be available.
There has also been a warning from the operator urging to people going music events in the south of Glasgow to plan their journeys in advance.
ScotRail said it was putting extra carriages on trains heading from Glasgow Central to Mount Florida for a Calvin Harris gig Hampden but warned that there would be no trains returning to the city centre after the concert ends.
It also pointed out there would be limited trains from the main Glasgow terminal stations after 23:00, leaving only services to East Kilbride, Gourock and Ayr from Central Station, and to Stirling and Edinburgh from Queen Street.
There will also be no trains from Queens Park after Primal Scream's gig at the Queens Park Recreational Ground.
Travellers in the north of the country complained of overcrowding on Saturday.
A three-carriage train on the Inverness and Edinburgh route had passengers sitting in aisles and doorways and ScotRail replied to messages on social media about crowded services between Aberdeen and Inverness saying "all carriages available to us are in operation".
Poor conductor having to deal with all this chaos now warning passengers across tannoy to hold onto their luggage when doors open at Aviemore so it doesn’t fall onto platform! 🧳 #scotfail @JennyGilruth @ScotRail @ScottRaiI @scot_fail https://t.co/5uT1pZiEOW— Gavin Tulloch (@gavintulloch) July 2, 2022
TransPennine Express (TPE), which operates across northern England and Scotland, said the staff sickness would lead to reduced services over the weekend.
TPE urged passengers to avoid non-essential travel and acknowledged it was "frustrating" for those travelling.
TPE said the latest problems would reduce services on Saturday and Sunday.
A spokeswoman said: "We know this is frustrating news for our customers, and we are sorry for the impact it will have on people's plans."
The company advised customers to only travel if absolutely necessary and added that bicycles would be banned from services to free up room.
Knock-on impact of strikes
The latest disruption follows a turbulent period for Scotland's railways.
In recent weeks, services have been disrupted due to action by the Aslef and RMT unions over pay and conditions for staff.
In May, ScotRail introduced a temporary timetable which cut about 700 daily services after drivers refused to work on their rest days.
Both the RMT and Aslef have now agreed to suspend industrial action after agreeing a 5% pay increase for their members as well as a freeze on compulsory redundancies for five years.
And last month, ScotRail was forced to cancel 90% of its trains during three days of strike action by the RMT union in a UK dispute with Network Rail.
Thousands of members of the RMT who work for Network Rail and 13 train companies walked out on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday last week as part of a dispute over job cuts, pay and conditions.
Half of the rail network was closed on strike days, while the knock-on impact meant services were also disrupted on the following days.
The union has warned more strike action could follow.