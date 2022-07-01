Covid in Scotland: One in 18 people had virus last week
- Published
Scotland again saw a rise in Covid cases last week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
It estimates about 288,200 people - one in 18 - had the virus in the week ending 24 June and is the highest figure since early April.
That was up on the previous week when about 250,700 (one in 20) had Covid.
The latest ONS Infection Survey data compares with one in 30 for England and Wales and one in 25 for Northern Ireland.
It said the increase in the number of people testing positive was likely being driven by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants.
They are not thought to be more lethal than any other form of Covid but they do appear to be spreading more quickly.
On Wednesday, the latest Public Health Scotland weekly Covid-19 statistical report said there were 14,500 reported virus cases last week.
That was down slightly on the previous seven days when 15,541 virus cases were reported.
But the latest figures, for week ending 26 June, show the average number of patients in hospital with Covid rose by 32% to 1,148.
The ONS sampling is considered a better indicator than the PHS data as so few people are now reporting test results.
Prof Hugh Pennington, of the University of Aberdeen, said Omicron was "good at getting about" but not as effective as causing serious harm to people.
He told BBC Radio Scotland's Lunchtime Live he was not surprised by the current surge in cases as less was being done to control the spread of the virus.
But he said it was not clear why case rates were higher in Scotland.
'No simple explanation'
Prof Pennington said: "There's a fair amount of chance involved; it depends on super-spreader events, where the virus was a few months ago and all these kind of things.
"There's no simple explanation. You could say it's bad luck we've got higher figures than the rest of the UK.
"A lot of people don't have any symptoms but are still infectious."
The microbiologist said people were less likely to pass on the virus if they wore masks in crowded places.
He added: "I think there should be a bit more public encouragement to wear them.
"Not necessarily to go back to the compulsory rules we had but really have quite a good publicity campaign explaining why mask wearing is a good thing."
He also hailed the vaccines as a "great success story" and added that they reduced the risk of hospitalisation.
Holyrood's Covid-19 Recovery Committee was told on Thursday that the recent spike in virus cases had left public health officials "concerned, but not panicking".
National clinical director Prof Jason Leitch told MSPs that the spike was not unexpected.
He said the public should consider making use of previous preventative measures.
Prof Leitch added: "Our advice remains pretty much the same, but you can tell our tone has changed in the last few weeks.
"It's about staying off if you're sick, whether that's college or work or school, certainly reintroducing or thinking about face coverings, handwashing, surfaces - all of those anti-viral things - and, of course, the key intervention remains vaccination.
"If you haven't come, or you're due a booster, if you think you've missed one, we want to see you.
"Those are the key interventions. We're concerned, but not panicking."