Scotland's papers: Scottish budget hit by Ukraine aid and 'the hidden pandemic'Published1 hour agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage source, ScotsmanImage caption, The i reports that more than 13,000 children in the UK have lost a parent due to Covid. The paper says that this is leaving children vulnerable to exploitation by gangs and other criminals.Image source, TimesImage caption, The Times also runs with the Chris Pincher resignation, but their main story is on a proposed cut in VAT by the UK government aimed at curbing inflation and helping households with the cost of living crisis. Cutting VAT to 7.5% would cost the government about £18bn, the paper says.Image caption, Many of the papers, including the Metro, lead with the story that former SNP MP Natalie McGarry was sentenced to two years in prison on Thursday for embezzling almost £25,000.Image source, SunImage caption, The Sun also leads with Natalie McGarry's return to prison, after the former SNP MP served six days in 2019 before being released after an appeal. A sheriff described her crime as a "betrayal".Image source, Daily MailImage caption, The Daily Mail reports that Natalie McGarry used the money she had embezzled to pay her rent, buy takeaways and fund a holiday to Spain. She was told her standards had "fallen well short of those the public have a right to expect".Image caption, On Tuesday, the first minister Nicola Sturgeon announced her plans to hold a second independence referendum on 19 October next year, and The National reports that a new poll has support for a Yes vote on 49% once don't knows are removed.Image caption, Cancer sufferer James Clunes, 75, was beaten by two men who forced their way into his home in Aberdeen, says the Daily Record. The frail pensioner, an army veteran, suffered a broken nose, a fractured cheekbone and a stab wound to the leg. One man has since appeared in court in connection with the attack while police are still hunting the second attacker.Image caption, According to the Evening Express, Aberdeen fans have started a fundraiser for James Clunes, while the football club's bosses have offered their support after he was attacked in his own home.Image caption, The Herald continues with the story many reported on Thursday, that Nicola Sturgeon's plan to make the next general election a de facto referendum on independence is "mired in confusion", with doubt over how the votes would be tallied to declare a winner.Image source, CourierImage source, Edinburgh Evening NewsImage caption, The Edinburgh Evening News leads with bus lanes in the city being set to operate from 7am until 7pm seven days a week in a bid to make public transport more attractive. Transport convener Scott Arthur said the move would help make buses more reliable. And he signalled more enforcement and an expansion of bus lanes ahead.