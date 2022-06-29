Queen meets Nicola Sturgeon in Edinburgh
- Published
The Queen has met Nicola Sturgeon, Scotland's first minister, at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.
She also met Alison Johnstone, the Scottish Parliament's presiding officer.
Ms Sturgeon presented the Queen with a limited edition whisky and a throw depicting the three Forth bridges.
It is the latest of a series of engagements by the monarch during the Royal Family's annual week in Scotland.
She arrived in Edinburgh with members of her family on Monday.
Since then the Queen has appeared at a number of events in the palace gardens, including an armed services parade on Tuesday.
Prince Charles, who is known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, Prince Edward and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex will host a garden party in the grounds of the castle later.