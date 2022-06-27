Isle of May and Noss reserves to shut amid bird flu cases
Scotland's nature agency has warned it will be closing two of its wildlife reserves in an effort to protect seabird colonies from avian flu.
NatureScot's national nature reserves on Isle of May in the Firth of Forth and Noss in Shetland are home to thousands of breeding birds.
The action is to be taken from 1 July due to the H5N1 strain of bird flu.
NatureScot said while people would not be able to come ashore, round-island boat trips would still be possible.
Bird flu has caused the deaths of seabirds around Scotland's coast, including sites in Orkney, Lewis and St Abbs.
While avian flu has been confirmed in gannets at Noss, there have been no confirmed cases on the Isle of May yet.
Eileen Stuart, of NatureScot, said the decision to close the island reserves had not been taken lightly.
She said: "We recognise that this will be disappointing for those planning a visit but we hope people understand that this is about protecting our precious seabird populations for the future.
"Visitors will still be able to enjoy the summer seabird spectacle at both island reserves by taking round-island trips without coming ashore, and at other reserves by viewing from a short distance without crossing through colony areas."
She added: "We will be keeping the situation under regular review over the coming weeks."
Earlier this month avian flu was confirmed on Bass Rock, which is also in the Firth of Forth and home to the world's largest colony of northern gannets.
NatureScot said great skua and gannets have been hardest hit by outbreaks this year.
It said sample surveys of colonies showed a 64% decline of great skua on St Kilda, an archipelago west of the Western Isles, and 85% at Rousay in Orkney.
Great black-backed gull, Arctic tern, common guillemot and puffin have also tested positive.
Last week, wildlife rangers warned deaths of great skua in Scotland threatened to push the species' global population to the brink of extinction.