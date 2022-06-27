Queen travels to Edinburgh for Royal week
The Queen has arrived in Edinburgh for the start of a week of royal events in Scotland.
She will take part in the traditional Ceremony of the Keys, accompanied by the Earl and Countess of Wessex.
The 96-year-old has mobility issues and the decision to travel to Edinburgh was only confirmed on Monday morning.
She has cut back on engagements recently and was last seen in public during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations earlier this month.
Her appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the finale of the Platinum Pageant came at the end of the Jubilee weekend.
The Queen's arrival in Edinburgh marks the beginning of Royal Week, with events to be carried out across Scotland by members of the Royal Family.
She is expected to be in residence at the Palace of Holyroodhouse until 1 July.
But she will not take part in the traditional garden party at the palace, her official residence in Edinburgh.
Instead the Prince of Wales, the Princess Royal, Prince Edward and Sophie will host the party on Wednesday to recognise people who have made positive contributions to communities across Scotland.
During the Ceremony of the Keys, which takes place on the forecourt of Holyroodhouse, the monarch is symbolically offered the keys to the city by the Lord Provost.
Tradition dictates that she then returns them, entrusting their safekeeping to Edinburgh's elected officials.
Other events taking place during Holyrood week include a reception for gold Duke of Edinburgh award winners, hosted by Prince Edward at Holyroodhouse.