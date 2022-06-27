Councils given powers to run own bus services
- Published
Councils have been given new powers to run their own bus services.
From Monday, local authorities have the flexibility to set up services to benefit local communities.
Since 1985, local transport authorities have been prevented from running services, but this has been reversed by changes to existing legislation.
Transport Minister Jenny Gilruth said she hoped the move would give councils flexibility and would revitalise local services.
Councils will not have to run services themselves under the new set-up, and can instead opt for a partnership or franchise approach.
Ms Gilruth said: "The act was designed to help make Scotland's transport network cleaner, smarter and more accessible than ever before.
"By giving local authorities the flexible tools they need to respond to their own transport challenges, we can deliver a more responsive and sustainable transport system for everyone in Scotland."
Ms Gilruth said the Scottish Government was placing buses at the front of its commitment "to reduce car kilometres" by 20% by 2030.
She highlighted more than £500m in long-term funding for bus infrastructure, the rollout of free bus travel for under-22s and investment to encourage a shift to zero-emission buses.
Ms Gilruth added: "I would encourage all local transport authorities to consider using this power and the full range of tools available to them under the Act, to ensure that everyone has accessible public transport, regardless of where they are in Scotland."