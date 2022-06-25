Scotland's papers: Tory rebels plot against PM and US abortion ban

Scotland's papers: Tory rebels plot against PM and US abortion banPublished1 minute agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Scotsman reports of a plot within the Conservative party to get rid of Prime Minister Boris Johnson as he is told "go now" for the good of the party. The PM is "seriously wounded" the paper adds.Image caption, The Times reports that Boris Johnson is facing a fresh leadership threat, with Tory rebels planning another attempt to remove him from office.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph leads on what it calls a "plot" by Tory rebels to unseat Boris Johnson, with a rule change that would allow Conservative MPs a second vote on the prime minister's leadership.Image caption, The i says the ruling means tens of millions of US women have lost their constitutional right to abortion and the court's ruling will transform America and deepen its divides. Half of US states plan to make abortion illegal, some of them immediately, the paper adds.Image caption, The Catholic Church has condemned parts of proposed new gender reforms as "detrimental to society", reports The Herald. Leaked emails from the NHS also say cutting back on cancer treatments is a "last resort".Image caption, Rail strikes make the front of the Daily Express as the paper reports that the three one-day strikes have cost the Scottish hospitality industry £50m.Image caption, The Daily record leads with the story that SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford has been accused of bullying and says there have been calls for him to quit.Image caption, Reports of Ian Blackford "fighting for his political life" also lead the front page of the Scottish Daily Express. It reports that Nicola Sturgeon said he has "questions to answer".Image caption, The National leads with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon saying the Tory by- election losses are a "humiliating vote of no confidence" for the Conservative party, if not Boris Johnson.Image caption, Campaigners say ongoing maternity staffing issues across Moray "could cost lives", reports the Press and Journal. The prime minister also "pledges to take stock" after by-election losses, the paper adds.Image caption, The Sun reports on Katie Price being ordered to carry out community work after breaching a restraining order.Image caption, The Daily Star reports that builders have been warned to cover their bum cheeks while working in the sun to prevent cancer. The paper adds that 72% of outdoors workers do not know of sun risks.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News reports that a housing crisis in the city has hit a "new peak" with property values at seven times the average wage. First-time buyers were being hit hardest as the cost of living crisis makes buying even harder, the paper reports.Image caption, The Courier leads with the story that Dundee City Council has been accused of "incompetence by a swimming coach due to delayed repairs to local swimming pools. He told the paper he feared the pools were "years away" from being able to reopen.Image caption, Cost of living dominates the Weekend Telegraph front page as pensioners tell the paper"no way we can afford bills" and say they are "going off grid" to cut energy bills.Image caption, The Glasgow Times reports that a student embezzled £4,800 because he was "saving for a car".Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.