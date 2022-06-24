Covid in Scotland: One in 20 had the virus last week
Scotland saw the largest increase in Covid cases in the UK last week, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
It estimates about 250,700 people - one in 20 - had the virus in the week ending 17 June.
That is an increase on the previous week when about 176,900, or one in 30 people, had Covid.
Last week one in 40 in England, one in 45 in Wales and one in 30 in Northern Ireland had the virus.
The ONS said the increase in the number of people testing positive was likely being driven by the Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 variants.
They are not thought to be more lethal than any other form of Covid but they do appear to be spreading more quickly.
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said it would be sensible to wear face coverings indoors as Covid cases increased.
It follows data published by Public Health Scotland earlier this week which reported a 30% jump in infections in the week ending 19 June.
Wastewater testing is also suggesting increasing levels of the virus circulating in the community.
And hospitals are reporting a rising number of Covid-positive patients, with 931 recorded on Monday - up from less than 600 at the end of May.
However, the figure is still much lower than those recorded in the spring, when there were upwards of 2,000 patients with Covid in Scotland's hospitals.
Ms Sturgeon said people should continue to be cautious.
But she told BBC Scotland the public needed to learn to live with the virus and she did not want to reimpose restrictions.
"We need to all of us be sensible and take precautions," she said.
"It's no longer, for example, a requirement to wear a face covering in an indoor place but right now when cases are rising again, it would be a sensible precaution to wear a face covering if you're in an indoor place with crowds of people around you.
"We've all got out of the way of doing that in recent weeks, it's perhaps sensible in the next few weeks to get back into the way of doing that.
"That's what I mean by sensible precautions, as well as making sure you have all of your doses of vaccine."