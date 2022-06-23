Team Scotland Commonwealth Games parade outfit revealed
- Published
With just over 30 days to go, Team Scotland has revealed its Commonwealth Games 2022 opening ceremony outfit.
The kit will be worn on 28 July as the teams are introduced at the flagship event in Alexander Stadium, Birmingham.
Some confirmed members of Team Scotland modelled the outfits for the first time at the team's pre-Games preparation camp in Glasgow.
Both men's and women's outfits have been designed by Scottish fashion designer Siobhan Mackenzie.
They feature a scaled-up bespoke tartan design with colours synonymous with both Team Scotland and Birmingham 2022.
The tartan was woven by the Lochcarron Mill in Selkirk, with all other components manufactured locally, using traditional methods where possible.
Swimmer Ross Murdoch said: "I love the outfit!
"This is my third Commonwealth Games with Team Scotland and it's always a proud moment to receive the kilt - it puts an extra spring in your step when you are representing the country wearing it.
"There's been a real buzz around team camp today - everyone is excited to get down to Birmingham and compete in what is close to a home Games for us."
Para-athletics wheelchair racer Sammi Kinghorn said: "The design is stunning.
"Opening ceremonies are special nights for athletes, and it feels like a lot of time and attention has gone into making sure we are looking the part going out for the parade.
"There are a lot of nice touches and detail across the design, and I can't wait for that moment at the opening ceremony when we all go out together wearing the outfit."
Designer Siobhan Mackenzie said: "It's such an honour to be involved in the design of the outfits.
"We consulted with the committee and athletes' panel to make sure it was something they were going to be happy in, and we've been delighted with the reaction we've had from the athletes so far.
"I played around with the scale of the tartan, which is the main aesthetic feature of the final pieces, and the devil's always in the detail, with little touchers across - buckles, buttons, linings and stitching colour.
"It's a contemporary take on tradition and, importantly, is made in Scotland using traditional methods."
"It's such an honour to be involved in the design of the outfits - I really can't wait to see the athletes emerge into the stadium wearing them."
Team Scotland Chef de Mission Elinor Middlemiss said: "It is great to finally see the final designs come to life.
"Planning for the parade outfits started a couple of years ago and went through a number of stages, including great input from our athlete's panel.
"I hope our athletes will take great pride in wearing it at the opening ceremony."
