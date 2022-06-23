Network Rail strike: Second 24-hour walkout after talks collapse
- Published
A second 24-hour rail strike is under way across Scotland after the latest talks between the RMT union and railway employers collapsed.
It means a third day of disruption for passengers after the first strike on Tuesday was followed by a reduction in services on Wednesday.
The latest bid to end the strike broke down with the RMT accusing the UK government of "wrecking" negotiations.
Operator ScotRail is urging people to check their journeys in advance.
Thursday marks the half way point in what has been a miserable week for rail users.
The staggered reopening of signal boxes will also lead to a reduction in scheduled services on Friday and Sunday, either side of the third 24-hour walkout on Saturday.
About 40,000 Network Rail staff are believed to have stood down at midnight on Tuesday in a dispute over pay, working conditions and redundancies.
ScotRail cancelled 90% of its services while cross-border services were also badly affected.
On the days of strike action the operator is only running services on five routes across the country between the hours 07:30 and 18:30.
These routes are:
- Edinburgh to Glasgow via Falkirk High: two trains per hour
- Edinburgh to Bathgate: two trains per hour
- Glasgow to Hamilton/Larkhall: two trains per hour
- Glasgow to Lanark: two trains per hour
- Edinburgh to Glasgow via Shotts: one train per hour
In a bid to reduce pressure on the limited services ScotRail is advising customers to only travel if they really need to and to consider alternative options where possible.
It is believed many people have chosen to work at home on strike days, with Transport Scotland reporting no significant increase in road traffic on Tuesday.
First Glasgow said there was a 13% increase on bus passengers in the city compared with the same day last week.
After a meeting of the Scottish government resilience room on Tuesday, Deputy First Minister John Swinney called for "more urgency" from UK ministers and the Department for Transport (DfT) to break the deadlock.
In response the DfT said it was encouraging the unions and industry to agree a deal to call off the strikes.
Businesses in Scotland have been bracing themselves for an impact on their takings as a result of the action.
Leon Thompson, from UK Hospitality Scotland, predicted the sector was set for "in excess of £50m of losses" this week.
On Wednesday fans attending The Eagles concert at Murrayfield were urged to travel to the stadium early where possible and consider their travel options when heading home.
There were only a limited number of trains departing Edinburgh Waverley and Haymarket after the gig finished at 22:30 due to the temporary timetable currently in place.
This dispute between the RMT union and the companies which run Britain's railway centres on pay, job losses and changes to workers' terms and conditions.
The RMT said Network Rail's plans to cut 2,500 jobs would put safety at risk and has warned that strikes could continue over the next six months.
Network Rail Scotland said it is keen to reach a resolution but stressed any deal that is done has to be fair on both our workers and on the taxpayer.