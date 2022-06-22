Covid cases increase by more than 30% in Scotland
The number of Covid cases in Scotland has increased by more than 30% in the last week, according to new figures.
The latest Public Health Scotland data reveals there were 15,541 reported virus cases in the week ending 19 June.
It also found the number of new Covid hospital admissions increased by 15.2% to 696 in week ending 14 June.
Last week one leading expert warned Scotland is experiencing another wave of infections as cases of two Omicron variants increase.
Prof Linda Bauld said the Omicron sub-lineages BA.4 and BA.5 were part of the reason for the increase in cases.
The spike in cases comes amid reports a highly contagious Covid variant which has spread rapidly in the US is now on the rise in Scotland.
The Herald said the strain, known as BA.2.12.1, triggered an explosion of cases in New York and New Jersey in April.
And by May it had become the dominant Covid variant across the US as a whole.
The PHS Covid-19 weekly report for Scotland shows cases rose by 30.5% last week compared to week ending 12 June, when 11,909 were recorded.
It also found the highest number of hospital admissions were now in those aged 80 and over (26.9%).
Separately, there were 20 new admissions to Intensive Care Units (ICUs) with a lab confirmed test of Covid.
And there were on average of 867 patients in hospital with the virus, a 25.1% increase from the previous week.