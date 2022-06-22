First rail strike ends but disruption continues in Scotland
- Published
Rail passengers have been warned to expect further disruption across Scotland due to the fall out from the first of three 24-hour rail strikes.
ScotRail said the reopening of Network Rail signal boxes at staggered times during the day will have a significant impact.
The operator is urging people to check their journeys in advance.
It also issued specific advice for fans of The Eagles, ahead of the legendary group's concert at Murrayfield.
ScotRail's temporary timetable has 1,576 services per day but on Wednesday it plans to run 1,312 services, a reduction of 264 (17%).
Signalling centres in the central belt will be able to operate from 07:15, but this will not be the case at signal boxes elsewhere.
As a result it may well be later in the day before many routes are able to operate as normal.
For example, the first service from Dundee to Aberdeen is at 11:18 compared to the usual time of 07:22.
About 40,000 Network Rail staff are believed to have walked out at midnight on Tuesday in a dispute over pay, working conditions and redundancies.
ScotRail cancelled 90% of its services while cross-border services were also badly affected.
RMT members are scheduled to stage two further strikes on Thursday and Saturday.
Mick Lynch, the RMT general secretary, blamed the government for the dispute and said ministers did not allow employers to negotiate freely.
UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has accused unions of "opposing progress" and being "outdated".
After a meeting of the Scottish government resilience room (SGoRR) on Tuesday, Deputy First Minister John Swinney called for "more urgency" from UK ministers and the Department for Transport.
He added: "The lack of action being taken by the UK government is a dereliction of duty."
A spokesman for the DfT said it was encouraging the unions and industry to agree a deal to call off the strikes.
"Although the government is not the employer, ministers remain extremely close to the issues on both sides and the ongoing discussions," he said.
"We will also continue to look at everything we can do to minimise disruption to protect the travelling public who are the innocent victims in this."
Murrayfield concert
The dispute does not involve ScotRail staff but many of the Network Rail staff taking part in the industrial action occupy safety-critical roles.
David Simpson, ScotRail's service delivery director, said: "Regrettably, the disruption caused by the RMT Network Rail strike action extends to the days following strike action as well.
"This is due to Network Rail signal boxes across Scotland's railway opening at different times throughout the day.
"This means, for some routes, it may be later in the day before we're able to operate services as normal."
Meanwhile, fans attending The Eagles concert at Murrayfield have been urged to travel to the stadium early where possible and consider their travel options when heading home.
There will be a limited number of trains departing Edinburgh Waverley and Haymarket after the gig finishes at 22:30 due to the temporary timetable currently in place.
Customers are being advised space on board these services is limited and no rail replacement transport is available.
Businesses in Scotland have been bracing themselves for an impact on their takings as a result of the strike.
Leon Thompson, from UK Hospitality Scotland, predicted the sector was set for "in excess of £50m of losses" this week.
Gavin Stevenson, owner of The Gellions pub in Inverness, said the strikes were the latest "devastating blow" to the hospitality sector.
He told BBC Scotland: "There is a lot of businesses out there just now that have taken on huge debts to get through the Covid pandemic."
As well as tourists Mr Stevenson said Inverness usually attracts visitors from other parts of the Highlands, such as Elgin and Nairn, at weekends.
But he added many businesses have been hit by cancellations linked to the strikes.
Mr Stevenson also said the region faces the further challenge of having less frequent bus services compared to the central belt.
This dispute between the RMT union and the companies which run Britain's railway centres on pay, job losses and changes to workers' terms and conditions.
The RMT said Network Rail's plans to cut 2,500 jobs would put safety at risk and has warned that strikes could continue over the next six months.
Network Rail Scotland spokesman Nick King said: "We are still keen to reach a resolution with the union, postpone further strike action if we can, but any deal that is done has to be fair on both our workers and on the taxpayer, who ultimately funds Network Rail's operations."