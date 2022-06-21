National Care Service for Scotland will 'end postcode lottery'
- Published
The creation of a National Care Service for Scotland (NCS) will end the "postcode lottery" in the sector, Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has said.
He said new legislation would make ministers accountable for adult social care in Scotland.
Mr Yousaf described the move as the most significant since the creation of the NHS.
It follows an independent review into the future of adult social care triggered by the pandemic.
The new service will aim to support people in their own homes or among family, friends and community wherever possible.
It will create a charter of rights and responsibilities for social care, with a robust complaints and redress process.
Further measures include the introduction of rights to breaks for unpaid carers and visiting rights for residents living in adult care homes, giving legal force to Anne's Law.
This secures the right of care home residents to have visits from a loved one - even in a Covid outbreak.
The NCS will also ensure fair employment practices and national pay bargaining for the social care workforce and focus on prevention and early intervention before people's needs escalate.
A further development will see the creation of a new National Social Work Agency to promote training and development, provide national leadership and set and monitor standards in social work.
Speaking on a visit to Aberdeen-based charity VSA, Mr Yousaf said: "This is the most ambitious reform of public services since the creation of the NHS.
"The design of the NCS will have human rights embedded throughout, and the actual shape and detail of how the NCS works will be designed with those who have direct experience of accessing and providing social care.
"We are going to end the postcode lottery of care in Scotland."
The health secretary pledged everyone would have access to "consistently high-quality care and support so they can live a full life".
He added: "This is our ambitious goal and while it will not be easy to achieve, it is vital that we do."
Social Care Minister Kevin Stewart said the NCS would ensure the social care and social work workforce was valued and that unpaid carers got the recognition they deserved.