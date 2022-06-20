Scotland's papers: 'Summer of strikes' and network 'derailed'Published3 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, This week's rail strike dominates many of Monday's front pages. The industrial action by the RMT union has been described by the UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps as "a huge act of self-harm", according to The Scotsman. The paper also reports that the SNP has accused the UK government of using the strikes to spark a "new Tory culture war".Image caption, "Network derailed" is the Metro's headline as it says Britain's biggest rail strike in more than 30 years will see just one in five services running.Image caption, The Times says teachers and doctors are threatening to walk out alongside rail workers if the government fails to meet their demands for a pay rise. The paper says UK ministers will rush through emergency legislation allowing businesses to replace striking employees with agency or temporary workers for a limited time.Image caption, The Daily Telegraph says economists have warned this week's strikes could knock 0.3-0.4% off GDP for June, with up to one in 20 people unable to go to work.Image caption, "Voters won't forgive rail strike betrayal" says the Express, paraphrasing the transport secretary. The paper says Grant Shapps has written a hard-hitting letter to the Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, saying it was staggering that he would not speak out against the strike.Image caption, The i leads on comments from the general secretary of the striking RMT union, Mick Lynch, warning that people should expect a long fight between unions and Network Rail.Image caption, The Sun draws parallels to the widespread industrial action that took place in the winter of 1978 and 1979, declaring "this country is returning to the 1970s".Image caption, The cost of living crisis has sparked "a wave of pilfering" at the petrol pumps, according to The Daily Star. It says garage bosses are reporting a huge increase in people driving off without paying as the price of petrol and diesel soars.Image caption, Elsewhere, The Herald says elderly and disabled people may have been wrongly denied access to ventilators and critical care because of clinical guidance issued early in the Covid pandemic.Image caption, The Daily Record says campaigners are demanding that the Scottish government sticks to its pre-election promise of a separate unit for bereaved parents in every maternity hospital.Image caption, The Daily Mail says Labour and the Conservatives are piling more pressure on the SNP's Westminster leader Ian Blackford to resign for backing a colleague who was suspended for sexual misconduct.Image caption, The Courier says staff at the Roxburghe House hospice in Dundee pulled out all the stops to arrange a last-minute wedding for a terminally ill man.Image caption, A pensioner from Moray has told the Press and Journal about the moment she thought she was going to die following a horrific dog attack near her home.Image caption, The Evening Telegraph reports that police are hunting a sex attacker who struck in a wooded area in Dundee.Image caption, The Evening Express leads with Calvin Ramsay saying he is determined to grasp his "opportunity of a lifetime" after moving from Aberdeen to Liverpool - but insisting that he will always be a Dons fan.Image caption, The Edinburgh Evening News says the city has welcomed 5,000 Ukrainian refugees since the Russian invasion.Image caption, The Glasgow Times leads with a 90-year-old woman with dementia being sent a shared electricity bill of almost £50,000 which she must split with more than 50 other flats at her retirement block.Related Internet LinksHerald ScotlandThe ScotsmanDaily RecordThe Scottish SunThe TimesThe NationalDaily Mail OnlineScottish Daily ExpressDaily StarAberdeen Evening ExpressDundee Evening TelegraphEdinburgh Evening NewsGlasgow Evening TimesThe BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.