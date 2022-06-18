Call for Ian Blackford to resign over misconduct MP 'support'
- Published
Labour and the Conservatives have called for the SNP's Westminster leader to resign for backing a colleague who was suspended for sexual misconduct.
The Daily Mail reported that it had obtained a recording of Ian Blackford urging fellow MPs to give "absolute full support" to Patrick Grady.
The Glasgow North MP was suspended from Parliament for two days over a sexual advance towards a colleague in 2016.
He was also suspended from the SNP's Westminster group for a week.
In the recording of the SNP's Westminster group, the Daily Mail reported that Mr Blackford said he "would encourage" them to give "as much support as possible" to Mr Grady.
Mr Grady, 42, was found by an independent panel to have touched and stroked the neck, hair and back of a colleague 17 years his junior at a social event.
The SNP former chief whip admitted his behaviour and apologised "without reservation" in the House of Commons.
The Scottish Conservatives said Patrick Grady's misconduct amounted to "a huge breach of trust".
Deputy leader, Meghan Gallacher, said: "Grady should have been properly censured by the SNP.
"Ian Blackford should resign for his appalling lack of judgement and, if not, Nicola Sturgeon should sack him."
Scottish Labour deputy Jackie Baillie called it hypocrisy. She said: "So Nicola Sturgeon said zero tolerance for inappropriate sexual behaviour but Ian Blackford cheers him on.
"Ian Blackford needs to stand aside and Patrick Grady needs to resign his seat."
A spokesperson for the SNP Westminster parliamentary group said: "Staff and MPs have been offered pastoral support throughout this process.
"The group has a duty to ensure the personal welfare of all involved, including the impact on mental health and wellbeing."