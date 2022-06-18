Scotland's papers: 'Sheer disgrace' at Hampden and strikes warning

Scotland's papers: 'Sheer disgrace' at Hampden and strikes warningPublished8 minutes agoSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage caption, The Daily Record leads with the story of several hundred emergency service workers who had their "blue light" tickets to Ed Sheeran's Hampden show cancelled. The paper says nurses, police officers and firefighters were told their discounted tickets were oversubscribed just hours before the concert was due to kick off. Some were already travelling to Glasgow.Image caption, Voters tell the i newspaper that the government is not doing enough to tackle the cost of living crisis. In its own poll, the paper finds the public want Boris Johnson to act now to kickstart the economy and help people to cope.Image caption, The Scotsman covers more accusations the government is not doing enough on cost of living, but this time it's against the SNP administration. Trade unions, anti-poverty campaigners and civic groups have made a series of demands on the Scottish government to address the "emergency". Suggestions include a national food summit and government-level action on low pay.Image caption, The Telegraph reports on comments from Treasury minister Simon Clarke who warned that giving staff big pay rises could fuel a 1970s-style inflationary disaster. He said giving in to pay demands could make inflation worse. This week about 40,000 rail workers are to walk out over pay from Tuesday. The paper says the Treasury is concerned that a successful strike by the RMT union would encourage others to take industrial action.Image caption, The Times leads on the same story, saying that big wage rises for workers would be "too risky" for the economy. The Treasury warns employers to be "very careful" about big pay rises and says staff should not have "unrealistic" expectations because wage increases would "prolong and intensify" the cost of living crisis.Image caption, The Scottish Daily Express claims airport staff could "save summer" by working more overtime to get flights off the ground and reduce chaos at the UK's airports. UK business minister Paul Scully suggested airport staff could be more productive during the holiday season. On Friday, Gatwick Airport cut 4,000 summer flights, imposing its first ever cap on trip numbers in its 100-year history.Image caption, The looming rail strike is the subject of The Courier's front page, detailing the plight of a Perthshire hotel which has lost 70% of its bookings due to the industrial action. There will be no trains north of the central belt on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday next week.Image caption, The front page of the Scottish Daily Mail takes a royal focus, with an exclusive claiming Prince William is "mourning" the collapse of his relationship with Prince Harry. Through sources close to the Duke of Cambridge, the paper claims relations between the brothers are at "rock bottom". The paper, like several others, also carries photographs of the Duchess of Cambridge who appeared at Royal Ascot in a dress similar to one Princess Diana wore in 1988.Image caption, In The Herald's top story, a charity accuses SNP ministers of overseeing an "addictions crisis" amid concerns alcohol-related deaths are not being tackled with the same urgency as Scotland's record drug deaths. Campaigners want to see a “proportionate response” to alcohol deaths, alongside drug-related fatalities.Image caption, "Go for it Scotland" is the National's front page headline, in a message from a former president of Catalonia to the First Minister. The paper says Quim Torra, the former head of the Catalan government, wrote to Nicola Sturgeon to congratulate Scotland on plans to hold a second independence vote in October 2023.Image caption, A court story involving a man who shot a BB gun into a street "for a bit of fun" makes the front page of the Glasgow Times. Jai Wolfe was told by a sheriff his actions were "potentially deadly".Image caption, The Weekend Telegraph in Dundee leads with an exclusive story claiming carers took vulnerable adults to a strip show.Image caption, Highland League team Clach are counting the cost of a vandalism spree at their Grant Street Park stadium, according to the P&J. Seats were broken in the latest security incident at the club.Image caption, "Bum note" is the headline in the Edinburgh Evening News as it reveals that plans have changed at the highly-anticipated new Gleneagles Hotel in Edinburgh. The story says live music has been ditched in the hotel's restaurant, disappointing jazz musicians who had hoped to play there.Image caption, The Scottish Sun urges people to tell their fathers they love them on Father's Day in a poignant message from bowel cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James. She salutes her own father, Alistair, as she continues her end-of-life care.Image caption, And the Aberdeen Evening Express gets excited about the possibility of the Eurovision Song Contest coming to the UK. With the cheeky headline "Bucksburn Fizz" it suggests the city would be perfect to host the event which spawned winners Bucks Fizz.Image caption, More royal news makes the front of the Daily Star, which reports a 43% rise in Covid cases which it says were fuelled by Platinum Jubilee celebrations.